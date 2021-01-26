Kinky sex games and the letter A etched into skin with a knife: chilling revelations from Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend

Another Armie Hammer ex gives details about her traumatic relationship with the actor

Armie Hammer kept mannequins in the basement of her family’s home to practice tying up women, ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze claimed.. The young woman, 22, spoke to the tabloid Daily Mail about their romance “deeply traumatic”Of four months with the actor, and asserted that the interpreter once used a knife to carve the initial of her name, A, on the young woman’s body during a sexual game. I was often covered in bruises and bite marks after having sex with him, and stated that their relationship was like the movie Fifty Shades of Greybut without love

The former pro skier-turned-model provided chilling details of her relationship with the actor, a bond that lasted from August to December 2020. “I had bruises all over when we were together. I was his own Christian Gray fantasy in real life, ”Lorenze said. “I had tooth and bite marks all over my body. He was completely obsessed with biting me. She told me: ‘Be proud, as they are only love bites’ and ‘if you don’t tell me to stop, I would eat a piece of you.’

He confirmed that the actor talked about cannibalism while they were together. “I wanted to find a doctor to remove my ribs. He told me you can remove the bottom ribs so that you can cook and eat them. He kept telling me he didn’t need them. He said it more than once. He was very serious ”.

He even claimed that Armie once used a sharp knife to carve an A into his skin around the pubic area. “He loved to play with the knife. I was obsessed with it, and it usually didn’t cut me. However, that night he decided that he wanted to mark me as his property and engrave his name on my body. He tried to reason it as a gesture of his commitment that we would be together for a long time. “

And she continued with the terrifying tale: “I wasn’t sure he was serious when he looked over my body and said: ‘Where should I engrave an A on you?’ Before I could process it, he plunged the tip of the knife into my skin, just above my vagina. “

“The pain was excruciating, and he told me that the cut wasn’t deep enough. While I was bleeding, he started licking me, ”he explained. He also talked about what happened the day after he engraved his initial on her. “He knew she was upset, but he didn’t ask for forgiveness. The next day, he even told people what he had done. I was upset, embarrassed and humiliated“Said the young woman, who also revealed that she will undergo a laser treatment to eliminate the scar left by the actor in perverse sexual games.

Hammer’s attorney has responded to the allegations made by Paige in the interview: “These claims about Mr. Hammer are patently false. Any interaction was fully agreed upon and consensual”.

“I want Armie to see the pain and trauma that she has caused me and other women. Your actions are dangerous and harmful, emotionally and psychologically. He says that people embarrass him and that they shouldn’t comment on his sex life, but it’s a smokescreen to keep hurting women. You can be equally traumatized by consensual sex. It is unacceptable that he forces women to accept that he hurts them, “said Page after hearing the statements of the actor’s lawyer.

Lorenze has also revealed that Hammer allegedly learned how to tie women by practicing with mannequins He kept in the basement of the $ 5.8 million home he shared with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two young children in Los Angeles.

“He told me that he had mannequins in the basement of the family home, where he and Elizabeth lived, to practice rope-tying, ” Lorenze told The Sun. “It scared me, honestly. It was really weird. I’ve never heard of something like this before. “

Courtney Vucekovich, another ex-girlfriend of the actor, also revealed that the movie star liked “master-slave fetishes” and that she expressed that she wanted to “Break and eat your ribs”. He also said that he manipulated her into playing on his twisted fantasies and that he often fantasized about cannibalism.

“He is a very charming and intense human being. But once you start talking to him, he’s pretty aggressive from the start. Not violent, but sexually aggressive in the way he talks, ” Vucekovich told the Daily Mail. And continued: “It’s magnetic, but that has helped him get away with it. He has a charming personality. He is very loving, he makes you feel very safe and on top of the world. Then, little by little, it gets darker ”.

“He is a great narcissist. Send audio messages with quite graphic material. I swear it’s because he likes the sound of his own voice. He’s obsessed with himself, but he also hates himself at the same time. I don’t know how to explain it, ”said the woman.

The actor made headlines at the beginning of the month when alleged private messages from the actor appeared anonymously on the networks in which he detailed some of his sexual fantasies, which in some cases were very disturbing.

Hammer was left without his role in Shotgun Wedding, the comedy in which he would share the limelight with Jennifer Lopez. After Hammer’s departure from this production, those responsible for the film will look for a new interpreter to continue the project.

“I am not responding to these shitty lies, but in light of the vicious and spurious internet attacks against me I cannot leave my children for four months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic”, the 34-year-old actor defended himself in a statement sent to the magazine Variety.

Chambers, the actor’s ex-wife, has spoken out about it saying she was “horrified and disgusted” at the apparent acts of the interpreter.

