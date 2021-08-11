Kinnaur Landslide: PM Narendra Modi Broadcasts Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Every To Kinfolk Of The ones Who Misplaced Their Lives In Himachal Pradesh

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

PM Narendra Modi Broadcasts Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Subsequent of Kinfolk of The ones Who Misplaced Their Lives Because of Landslide in Himachal Pradesh:

(SocialLY brings you the entire most up-to-date breaking knowledge, viral characteristics and data from social media global, along with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded instantly from the patron’s social media account and LatestLY Personnel may just now not have changed or edited the content material subject material body. The perspectives and main points appearing within the social media submit don’t mirror the critiques of LatestLY, moreover LatestLY doesn’t suppose any accountability or criminal accountability for the same.)