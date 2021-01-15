Kinology Spotlights New Films By Catherine Corsini, Jacques Doillon

Gregoire Melin’s Kinology, the Paris-based firm dealing with Leos Carax’s and Mia Hansen-Love’s subsequent movies, has added a string of formidable new movies from a mixture of rising and seasoned administrators.

Kinology has launched gross sales on “A Lady’s Room,” a trendy psychological thriller directed by Finnish up-and-coming helmer Aino Suni; “The Divide,” a stars-packed movie by French director Catherine Corsini (“Three Worlds”); “Third Grade” by veteran director Jacques Doillon (“Ponette”); and “Morning Calm,” a director-driven sprawling thriller by Denis Dercourt. All movies at the moment are in publish and Kinology is displaying first photographs, teasers or trailers to consumers on the UniFrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema, which kicked off Jan. 13.

Suni’s characteristic debut, “A Lady’s Room,” follows Elina, a 17-year-old aspiring Finnish rapper compelled to go away her dwelling for the south of France after her mom finds a French boyfriend. There, she is drawn to her new stepsister Sofia, a charismatic ballet dancer, who leads a double life, however their relationship quickly turns poisonous. The movie is produced by Sebastien Aubert (Adastra Films) with “System Crasher” producer Oma Inge Movie and Helsinki-based Made. “A Lady’s Room” stars recent new expertise, together with Elsi Sloan, Carmen Kassovitz and Lucille Guillaume.

In a complete totally different style, Corsini’s “The Divide” is a up to date ensemble movie set in a hospital the place a number of characters from totally different backgrounds cross paths, whereas protests are taking place within the streets of Paris. The movie is headlined by well-liked actors, together with Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, Marina Foïs and Pio Marmaï. Elisabeth Perez at Chaz Productions produced “The Divide.”

“‘The Divide” is a fable weaving drama and humor, due to the good forged, specifically the all the time vibrant Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, and there’s additionally a social dimension in a manner that’s each full of life and cinematic as Catherine Corsini is aware of learn how to do,” stated Melin, a passionate cinephile who launched Kinology in 2008 after an extended tenure at EuropaCorp.

“Third Grade” (“CE2”), in the meantime, is a movie about a little bit lady who’s being bullied in school and discovers that the boy who’s giving her a tough time is struggling and desires her assist. The movie, which is produced by Bruno Pesery at Enviornment, stars Norah Hamzaoui (“Non Fiction”) and Alexis Manenti (“Les Miserables”). “‘Third Grade’ is in the identical vein as ‘Ponette,’ one in every of Doillon’s most stunning movies, and it’s clever in the way in which that it shifts views between the lady and the boy who undergo issues that we have now all skilled,” stated Melin.

“Morning Name” is a dark-edged thriller coping with organ trafficking between Korea and China. The film shot on location in Seoul for 5 weeks with Olga Kurylenko, Yeon-Seok Yoo and Jiwon Ye. Kurylenko stars within the movie as a scientist who helps a cop uncover an organ trafficking ring in Seoul. Melin stated the thriller was unique as a result of it’s directed by an auteur, Denis Dercourt, who did thorough analysis into a lot of these crimes. “Morning Name” is produced by Alexis Dantec at The French Connection.

Kinology can be persevering with gross sales on Douglas Attal’s “How I Turned a Superhero,” Marc Dugain’s “Eugenie Grandet,” Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Final Journey,” Peter Dourountzis’s “Rascal” and Naël Marandin’s “Beasts.” The corporate is predicted to have a big presence at festivals later this yr with a bunch of extremely anticipated movies, notably Carax’s “Annette” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Hansen-Love’s “Bergman Island” with Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Vicky Krieps, and Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” the Israeli helmer’s observe as much as his Berlinale Golden Bear profitable “Synonyms.”

Melin has additionally been busy producing a flurry of movies through the years, apart from his gross sales actions. In actual fact, Melin’s been a driving pressure behind many films, together with “Annette” (which he’s an affiliate producer on), Mathias Malzieu’s fantasy romance “Mermaid in Paris,” Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” and Antonio Negret’s “Overdrive.” He was additionally a co-producer on David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” amongst different movies.