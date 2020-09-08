Kiran Rijiju, missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh found on China, says – process of bringing back

New Delhi: 5 Indian nationals missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on the Chinese side. The Chinese military itself has accepted this fact. Union Minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP Kiran Rijiju said on Tuesday that the Chinese Army has responded to the message sent by the Indian Army to the hotline and said that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on their side. Also Read – It is difficult to overcome the heat of UAE, bowlers will have this problem: Mohammed Shami

Kiran Rijiju said that talk is going on to hand those youths back to our officers. Explain that tension is continuing between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering claimed on Saturday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has kidnapped five people of the state.

Congress MLA Ninong Ering of Pasighat West Assembly in Arunachal on Saturday tweeted, "Five people from Upper Subasiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have been allegedly abducted by the PLA of China." A similar incident took place a few months ago. The PLA and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should be given a befitting reply. "

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police of Upper Subasiri District Taru Gusar said that he has sent a fact finding team to the border village to collect authentic information of the incident. “No formal complaint of kidnapping has been made to the police so far,” the district police chief told the media. Local media in Arunachal Pradesh has also reported that the kidnapping took place in a forest area near Nacho in Upper Subasiri district.