Kirathaka Film (2022): Forged | Teaser | Poster | Songs | Trailer | Liberate Date

Kirathaka is an upcoming crime mystery drama helmed through Veerabhadram Chowdary who has directed quite a lot of Telugu motion pictures and likewise co-directed for Allu Arjun’s Glad film. Kirathaka film options Aadi Saikumar and Payal Rajput performs the feminine lead. The movie is bankrolled through Nagam Thirupathi Reddy below the banner Imaginative and prescient Cinemas. Suresh Bobbili composes the background rankings and soundtracks for the film. Kirathaka Film shall be slated to liberate in 2022. Capturing in Growth.

Kirathaka Film Complete Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Veerabhadram Chowdary Manufacturer Nagam Thirupathi Reddy Style Crime Mystery Drama Forged Aadi Saikumar, Payal Rajuput Song Suresh Bobbili Cinematographer Raam Reddy Editor But to be up to date Manufacturing Corporate Imaginative and prescient Cinemas Liberate date 2022 Language Telugu

[/su_table]

Kirathaka Film Forged

Right here’s the forged from upcoming mystery drama Kirathaka

Kirathaka Film Trailer

The trailer and Teaser for the Kirathaka film shall be up to date quickly

Kirathaka Film First Glance Poster

Check out the mystery motion film poster Kirathaka, that includes Aadi Saikumar

Kirathaka Film Songs

