Kirathaka Film (2022): Solid | Teaser | Poster | Songs | Trailer | Liberate Date

Kirathaka is an upcoming crime mystery drama helmed via Veerabhadram Chowdary who has directed more than a few Telugu motion pictures and in addition co-directed for Allu Arjun’s Satisfied film. Kirathaka film options Aadi Saikumar and Payal Rajput performs the feminine lead. The movie is bankrolled via Nagam Thirupathi Reddy underneath the banner Imaginative and prescient Cinemas. Suresh Bobbili composes the background rankings and soundtracks for the film. Kirathaka Film might be slated to free up in 2022. Capturing in Growth.