Kirby 64 is the next free game for Nintendo Switch Online members, date confirmed

Expansion pack owners will be able to access the game on console starting May 20.

In April we had the addition of Mario Golf, but those who are members of the Nintendo subscription service expansion pack will be able to access a new Nintendo 64 title in May. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shardswhich will come to Nintendo Switch Online for those who pay the extra.

We will not have to wait much longer to be able to taste it, since its release date on Nintendo Switch has been set for the next may 20. This has been announced by Nintendo itself with a message on their official social networks, where they have accompanied the news with a short video of the title.

It was released on the Nintendo 64 22 years ago.The Kirby title released over twenty years ago on the classic console will only be available on Switch through the expansion pack, so you won’t be able to play it any other way on the hybrid. It is a game with which HAL innovated in the franchise, including 3D environments (although the focus was still 2D), more elaborate boss battles, and the ability to absorb two skills and mix them together to create new powers. In addition, it allowed four 64-controllers to be connected to the ports to enjoy various mini-games.

The truth is that, despite having more than two decades behind him, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards has remained current in recent years. Without going any further, in 2021 a new trick for the game was discovered. Now, in 2022, the last character game to hit stores is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which represents a complete evolution of the franchise due to its conception and design.

