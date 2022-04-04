Kirby also triumphs at the 2022 Grammys with an award for a song from the Nintendo franchise

A musical arrangement of Kirby Superstar’s Meta Knight’s Revenge took home the award at the event.

Less than two weeks have passed since the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch, but HAL Laboratory’s latest game is not the protagonist today. if you remember Kirby Superstarreleased in the nineties for Nintendo 64, you’d be happy to know that an arrangement of one of his songs was nominated for a Grammy, but you’ll be even more happy to know that he won it.

The musical arrangement of the original work Meta Knight’s Revenge It has been carried out by The 8-Bit Big Band, a project dedicated to making this type of modifications to historical video game themes. Its managers are Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, so Nintendo has not been awarded in any case with the 2022 Grammy award to ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella’only these professionals.

Civilization IV and Journey were present in the pastThe other nominees this musical arrangement was competing against were Richard Baratta’s Chopsticks; HAUSER’s For the Love of a Princess; Infinite Love, by Emile Mosseri; and The Struggle Within, by Rodrigo and Gabriela. Is about The third time that video game musical themes make their appearance at the Grammys, being the first in 2010, with the triumph of Christopher Tin in ‘Best Instrumental Arrangement with Vocalist’ for a theme from Civilization IV, and the second in 2013, where the composer of Journey , Austin Wintory, was nominated in the ‘Best Soundtrack Album for Visual Media’ category.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the most recent release in the character franchise is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which arrived on Nintendo Switch on March 25. The game is sweeping the sales level as the most successful of the series but, if you want to know what we thought, you can read our assessment in the analysis of Kirby and the forgotten land that Jesús Bella made before its premiere.

