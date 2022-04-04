Kirby and the Forgotten Land again beats Elden Ring in the top weekly sales in the UK

The Nintendo Switch game leads physical sales in the British market for the second week in a row.

With Kirby and the Forgotten Land as the last major release of Nintendo Switch, physical sales once again have another protagonist. The UK’s weekly top already ranked the game as the best-seller on its release, but HAL Laboratory’s title is still at the top after another seven days.

It is already the fourth best-selling game in the sagaThe classification that Games Industry echoes leaves us with Kirby in first position, again ahead of other big names of the last few weeks. Sales compared to the launch week have fallen by 43% in the British territory, although we insist that digital transactions are not counted here. At the moment, the figures serve him to be already the fourth best-selling Kirby game till the date.

In second place we find the fireproof Elden Ring, which continues to appear week after week on the best-seller lists. So do the Nintendo regulars, as well as the latest Sony exclusives, which end up dominating a top 10 in which Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands holds out in fourth place. Then we leave you the classification.

UK best sellers of the week

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Elden Ring

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

FIFA 22

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Grand Touring 7

WWE 2K22

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Horizon: Forbidden West



Regarding the latest Kirby game, it should be noted that it is also being a complete success in Japan, having become the best release of the series at the sales level. At 3DJuegos we ask ourselves if it is the best game in the history of the franchise, but if you want to know more, you can take a look at the analysis of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

