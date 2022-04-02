Kirby and the Forgotten Land ahead of Elden Ring in Japan and is the best release in the saga

The Nintendo Switch game is the second biggest premiere of the year in the country, behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated April 1, 2022, 10:16

The month of March has closed with the launch last Friday of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a new exclusive game for Nintendo Switch which also represents a revolution within the saga of the character. The sales figures for the United Kingdom already anticipated a good commercial performance, but the data for Japan confirms this.

According to the numbers collected by Famitsu, the HAL Laboratory title has emerged as the best-selling game of the week in Japan, placing 380,000 physical units in the first days in stores. It shares the top with other Switch games, which continues to be the most successful option at the hardware level in Japan.

It is the second best opening of the year in JapanThis data is not surprising since Kirby was the most outstanding release of the week, but if we put the sales figures into context we see that it has worked really well. The title is the second best opening of the year in Japan, second only to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is also the best release of a game in the series according to Game Data Library, and accumulates better figures in its first days in Japan than Elden Ring.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — 380,060

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — 18 931

Pokemon Legends: Arceus — 17,941

Elden Ring – 13 918

Minecraft — 13 305

Ghostwire: Tokyo — 10 144

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — 8982

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin — 7720

Mario Party Superstars — 7710

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — 5731



Best selling consoles in Japan

Switch OLED – 49 037 (1 490 352)

PlayStation 5 — 32 364 (1 271 750)

Switch — 21 784 (18 138 373)

Switch Lite — 12.979 (4 648 386)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — 3110 (225 767)

New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) — 280 (1 184 344)

Xbox Series X — 246 (89 231)

Xbox Series S —144 (75 059)

PlayStation 4 — 13 (7 819 392)



In recent days we have been learning more details about the development of the new Kirby game, such as the various challenges that the studio has had to face. Have they managed to overcome the challenges? For us, the work complies perfectly what is proposed. If you want to know why we think it’s the best game starring the popular character, take a look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land review.

