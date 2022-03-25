Kirby and the Forgotten Land, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

I can already tell you that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is not only one of the best video games of the pink character, but probably his best adventure in quite some time. A 3D platform evolution within the saga that manifests itself in a very complete game. I tell you everything in this review.

When I tried Kirby and the Forgotten Land a few weeks ago, I already told you that it could become one of the best games in the Kirby saga. HAL Laboratory. It is not enough to say. The pink Nintendo character has starred in more than 30 video games, with a lot of different proposals. We have had many platforms, but also titles of the puzzle genre, pinball, fighting, racing… It is a license with which a lot has been experimented with, giving rise to artistic genius such as Kirby’s Epic Yarn or playable rarities such as Kirby and the Rainbow Brush. However, Kirby had an unfinished business: make the final leap to 3D. This moment was a long time coming, but the game has not only shown me that it could be done, but that it has been a resounding success. Nintendo Switch is helping to strengthen the licenses of the Japanese company, and here we have another very clear example. I think the main thing is that level design is awesomesomething that is accompanied by a good handful of novelties (such as the transmorphosis), in addition to a technical execution that takes good advantage of the hardware of the hybrid console.

I’ve had a great time playing it, both solo and co-op. But the best thing is that it is not only a very enjoyable adventure (whether you are a novice or a veteran), but it also includes a good handful of accessory elements, and even the occasional surprise that you do not expect. It’s short, like all Kirbys, but it’s also a title very replayable. Let me tell you everything in depth in this analysis below, because there is not little that this magnificent adventure offers.

Transmorfosis 3D

Accustomed to playing Kirby games in 2D, it is absolutely crazy to discover what HAL Laboratory has done with this video game. The levels included are sensational. Some more inspired than others, of course, but I’d say they’re all interesting and fun to walk. Actually, the concept is simple: move around the stage killing enemies and avoiding dangers. Along the way, you can absorb powers and put them to good use in the clever tests the developers put together for you. There is a lot of talent concentrated in a small space, and it is something that you appreciate while playing.

The big difference with respect to other Kirby games is that here, obviously, we move in three dimensions, something that offers a wide freedom of movement. So that you are not misled, do not think of something as open as Super Mario Odyssey, but rather something more guided, in the style of Super Mario 3D World. And with this I do not mean that it is something negative, quite the opposite. This game perspective suits a title that offers a lot of detours and optional routes, in addition to a good handful of secrets. In other words, exploration of the setting is encouraged.

Commenting on this is great for me to tell you about the main mechanics of Kirby and the Forgotten Land: find all waddle dees that have been captured in the game. Each phase has a variable number of them. Some are released simply by beating the level in question, but others are associated with certain quests. They appear when making some flowers bloom, lighting some lanterns, finding a secret room, beating a boss in a time limit… It is one of the keys to the success of the game. It encourages exploration, that you go through the scenarios from top to bottom, and at the same time replayability is enhanced, that you repeat levels over and over again.

Encourages exploration of the scenarios and enhances replayabilityGetting the Waddle Dees is essential to access the final bosses of each level, which usually surprise by their dimensions. They are not many, but they are inspired and very varied. That yes, if you are equipped with the opportune power, they will last you a sigh… it is what the Kirby have. Now you know. However, let me tell you that the real crumb of the game is in its great replayable potential. The difficulty may not be high, and you can beat it in 8-10 (or even less), but freeing all the Waddle Dees is not a walk. Not to mention that the game has some surprises in store for you. What’s more, between level and level you have a series of special challenges (treasure routes), which are something like mini-tests with a higher difficulty than usual.

These challenges are themed around Kirby’s powers, so that sometimes you have to hit some switches with the knife power, while others ask you to dodge a series of spikes or make your way while lowering a tower. That is basically the concept of these tests: get from point A to point B in the shortest time possible, because we are also rewarded if we break the established record. It might seem silly, just an addition, but if you are a veteran player, you will love it, since the real game challenge is hereand there are few tests available.

Both in these tests and in the campaign levels we are presented with the transmorphosis, one of the central features of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It has been the subject of many memes by the community, and the truth is that it is a very nice game dynamic (and also fun). For example, Kirby can take the form of a car and drive it at full speed… there is even a circuit in one of the parts of the adventure (and I won’t tell you more). He can also transform into a kind of fan that emits blows of air, in a cone that attacks in a dive or in a crazy ladder that we can move at will to reach places otherwise unreachable. Therefore, it is not only a way to kill enemies, but a playable tool to add even more depth to the adventure.

And since I am talking about depth, it is enough for me to tell you that there is a central nucleus in the adventure, which serves as a resting point: the city of waddle dees. Our progression is concentrated here, a place that will grow in possibilities as we rescue these endearing characters. One of the main enclaves is the armory, a site where we can improve Kirby’s powers. Imagine classic firepower taking on a more devastating twist. Well, that’s the logic, and it’s worth it, by the way. There are about a dozen powers available, and all of them feature up to two evolutions.

Of course, in this city there are more things. we have several Minigames, like a fishing one, simple but curious, as well as a more elaborate one that consists of feeding some hungry Waddle Dees. The best, though, is one that makes use of gyroscopes, steering a pad to carry a Kirby ball through a trap-ridden course. There are also capsule machines with a very high number of collectible figures, and I especially prefer the Colisseum, a test to kill a series of bosses in resistance mode. There are several cups with their particular rewards, something that ensures game for a while. Apart from the gameplay satisfaction it generates, the rewards are substantial.

HAL Laboratory has done its job well and gives a well finished and quality productFor all this, you can verify that the game is really complete. It has the standard Kirby-style campaign, a series of accessory tests, minigames, coliseum mode, collectibles… plus other things that I can’t count (nor do I want to, so as not to spoil any surprises for you). I sincerely believe that this time HAL Laboratory has done its job well and has given us a well finished and quality product, which shines both in the playable, as in the technical and artistic. Even the menus are very careful: it is a delight from the presentation screen itself.

I already said it in the prints, but I’ll say it again: Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the most beautiful games on Nintendo Switch. Some levels may be less bright than others, but the work of the Japanese artists is very noticeable. The chosen theme: a post-apocalyptic environment, fits with the representation of several worlds in which vegetation has made its way, giving rise to a unique (but still familiar) scenery within the games of this always recognizable saga. You will marvel at how some scenes have been treated, with high quality textures, good lighting effects and a blur effect in the distance that is absolutely successful.

The history It is not the ultimate and it is very cliché both within the genre and in relation to the Kirby universe itself. Suddenly, one day a vortex appears in the sky that takes our character and all his friends. It is our role to rescue the captured Waddle Dees, doing so alongside a strange being called Elfilin. Come on, the classic claim to start playing. Towards the end of the game there is a bit more story, but don’t expect too much: this is a Kirby.

Of course, to my surprise, I have seen several computer generated sequenceswith high visual quality. There are hardly any voices, but the ones that exist are in Spanish, and there are always subtitles in our language, with a localization as good as it has been usual for Nintendo. To put some downside, the graphics engine causes certain elements in the distance to lower their number of frames (resource savings), but otherwise I don’t have much to say. It’s a game that plays splendidly whether you opt for TV or handheld mode.

The musical themes deserve a separate mention, of course. Although it may not seem like it, the music is the key identity of the series, with compositions that tend to be very inspired. This time was not going to be the exception. The composer Hirokazu Ando (a regular in the Kirby series) has once again devised scores worth remembering, with themes that range from the calmest to the most moving… and even epic! Thanks to this, it is an absolute joy to enjoy the adventure, so I recommend that you put on your headphones.

I forgot to say it, but it is something very important: there is the possibility of playing the adventure in its entirety in local cooperative next to a second user. One controls Kirby and the other Waddle Dee, with the only limitation being that the latter cannot copy opponents’ abilities. Nothing happens, because it plays just as well, and it is a highly recommended option to play in the company of a friend or family member. And it is that we are facing one of those titles that does not matter how old you are, because you enjoy a lot. So don’t be afraid, because it is surely one of the best that the pink character has received in its entire history.