Kirby and the Forgotten Land continues to sweep Japan with Nintendo Switch dominating the top sales

Elden Ring remains in the top 10 best-selling games of the week as the only exception to the Nintendo hybrid.

¡Kirby is unstoppable! Our beloved pink ball is not only destroying all the objects with which it can absorb in Kirby and the forgotten land, it is also not giving respite to a japanese top seller dominated by Nintendo Switch, with Elden Ring as the only note that moves away from the color red. With the exception of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s title, the top 10 is made up of those who have already become the regulars on these lists, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild very close to surpassing the 2 million units sold in Japan.

The rest of the top 10 this past week, published by Famitsu and shared by Gematsu, is completed by Nintendo Switch exclusives such as the fireproof Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which continues to hold up after more than 7 million units soldin addition to Minecraft, this yes, multiplatform, which has made Nintendo Switch his stronghold in japan with more than 2 and a half million units sold.

Best-selling video games of the week

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 59,960 (550,966)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16.312 (4.554.586)

[NSW] Minecraft – 9.580 (2.595.462)

[NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 8,548 (2,216,676)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8.064 (4.840.518)

[PS4] Elden Ring – 6.190 (323.804)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 5.534 (933.351)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 5.114 (1.998.774)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5.040 (3.117.477)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4.556 (7.230.055)



Best selling consoles of the week

As for the consoles, we are witnessing few novelties, Nintendo Switch OLED continues to be the most successful model, with more than 34,000 units sold in the last week, followed by the original model, which adds other 16,000 consoles. PS5 manages to take third place and more than 10,000 unitsfollowed closely by the Kyoto laptop, which touches the 10.000 Nintendo Switch Lite sold. The family Xbox Series addition 4,000 consolesbeing almost mostly Xbox Series S.

Switch OLED – 34.892 (1.559.443)

Nintendo Switch – 16.787 (18.176.464)

PS5 – 10.573 (1,310.651)

Switch Lite – 9.483 (4.669.530)

PS5 Digital Edition – 651 (228.756)

Xbox Series S – 3.917 (80.504)

Xbox Series X – 151 (92.263)

New 2DS LL – 194 (1.184.843)

PS4 – 14 (7.819.418)



If you want to know more about the latest adventure in the HAL Laboratory saga, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Kirby and the Forgotten Land available, a 3D platform evolution that is presented as one of the best video games of the franchise.