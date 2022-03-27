Kirby and the Forgotten Land hides messages in an unknown language, but they have already been deciphered

The new 3D platform game of our adorable little pink ball invites us to discover its secrets.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the new adventure of the veteran character from HAL Laboratory and it is a very special. The game takes Kirby to three dimensions for the first time in a main title of the series and the result has been a great transformation, in which it will probably be his best adventure in a long time.

If you have already taken the controls, you will have found many messages and in a strange language, a fictional language that was easier to translate than we could imagine. Has been GameXplain who has posted on his YouTube channel a video with how to solve this fun Easter egg.

The symbols are based on the letters of our alphabetEach symbol is equivalent to a letter of the alphabet, adding the exclamation mark, and as you can see, most of these symbols are based on the shape of the letters of our alphabet. Some are especially obvious, such as the E or the B, which is shown as if the letter were lying down. The F follows a similar pattern to the B, only upside down, while the O is practically identical.

With these clues, GameXplain has deciphered the symbols and with them, the hidden messages of the game. Details like these reflect the care that Nintendo has put into this title, in the same way that some of the the ‘tricks’ that HAL Laboratory have used to make your gameplay more satisfying by adjusting attacks and jumps to the 3D camera perspective.

