Kirby eats the Nintendo Switch OLED box to promote his new game in Japan

Kirby’s transformation and the forgotten land star in a limited series of boxes for the latest Nintendo console.

Kirby has conquered us since three decades for being one of the most adorable characters we have known in video games, and these days we have been able to verify it thanks to the demo that Nintendo released by surprise of its new adventure for Nintendo Switch, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. One of the pillars of this new adventure in three dimensions of our hero is the call “transmorphosis”.

An exclusive promotion from the Japanese storeThe latest trailer dedicated to these particular transformations left us with images as curious as Kirby’s swallowing a car, an automatic dispenser or a freight elevator. Although Kirby has always been a rampant pink vacuum cleanerthe last images of our character destroying everything that was put in front of him were quite a sensation, flooding the networks of memes with Kirby in different situations

Design recreates Kirby’s ‘transmorphosis’Nintendo Japan seems to have brought the meme to reality for its new promotion of the game, with an exclusive version of the box of Nintendo Switch OLED decorated with Kirby’s face, representing his brilliant transformation, as if our character had put the latest version of the Nintendo hybrid in his mouth.

Unfortunately, this special box only accompanies the Nintendo Switch OLED in Japan And it will be for a limited time. Currently, it is in the Nintendo online store in Japan and does not imply any increase in the price of the console. In 3DJuegos we have already tried the first world of this promising 3D platformer And if you want to know why we feel like we are facing one of the character’s best adventures, remember that you have our first impressions of Kirby and the Forgotten Land available.

