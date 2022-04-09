Kirby leads a top seller in Japan where only one game is not from Nintendo Switch

The hybrid console is also the best seller of the week at the hardware level.

April 8, 2022

Today marks two weeks since the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the last great game of the character released on Nintendo Switch. The title of HAL Laboratory it is doing well in sales in its first days and, after leading the first week in Japan, it is back at the top in the second.

The title has risen to the first position of the top 10 best-selling games in Japanese territory. The data collected by Famitsu (corresponding to physical stores) specify almost 111,000 best-selling copies in the last seven days, for a total of nearly half a million sales physical only in Japan.

Elden Ring is the only game from another console in the topThe classification is almost completely dominated by more games on the hybrid console, with the unstoppable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in second place on the podium and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in third place. And we say “almost completely” because only one game is not on switch: PS4’s Elden Ring, which occupies the fifth position.

In terms of hardware sales, it is also the Nintendo Switch that is the best-selling of all machines. Specific the OLED model has surpassed PS5 in this week’s data although, if we add the standard and the Lite, the Nintendo console comfortably doubles the figures of the competition. Next, the complete data corresponding to games and consoles.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 110,946 (491,006)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19 801 (4 538 274)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 12,728 (2,208,128)

[NSW] Minecraft – 11 158 (2 585 882)

[PS4] Elden Ring – 10 068 (317 614)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9 831 (4 832 454)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 7 782 (927 817)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 6 359 (1 993 660)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5 410 (7 225 499)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5 101 (3 112 437)



Best selling consoles of the week

Switch OLED – 49 037

PS5 – 32 364

Switch – 21 784

Switch Lite – 12 979

PS5 Digital Edition – 3 110

New 2DS LL – 280

Xbox Series X – 246

Xbox Series S – 144

PS4 – 13



As for the latest Kirby game, a few weeks ago we were able to review it and conclude that it is not only an amazing 3D adventure, but probably the best game of the series till the date. We invite you to read the analysis of Kirby and the Forgotten Land if you want to learn more about Jesús Bella’s opinion.

