Kirby returns to Nintendo Switch with more action and platforms: Return to Dream Land Deluxe trailer and date

After the good reception of Kirby and the forgotten earth at the beginning of the year, the pink ball of Nintendo He has gone through the last Direct to present his new video game… which is actually an adaptation of the title released on Wii a little over 10 years ago. We are talking about Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which already has a release date and trailer.

This colorful action platform adventure can be enjoyed alone or with friends thanks to its cooperative multiplayer for 4 playerswhich gives us the opportunity to embody various characters from the Kirby universe, or take control of four Kirbys with their iconic ability to clone the abilities of those they eat.

“A selection of subgamesincluding several well-known ones, such as Samurai Kirby, and another totally new: Maglor’s Grimoire Hunter,” reports the official synopsis for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. If you’re curious about this game and want to know what it’s like, don’t hesitate to check out our review of Kirby’s Adventure on Wii U. Back in the day we highlighted the fun which was to face their platforming challenges.

When can we enjoy the Kirby game on Nintendo Switch? This new adventure of the pink ball goes on sale on February 24, 2023. Today has been a day full of news related to Nintendo Switch thanks to a Direct in which we have had the announcement of a new Fire Emblem, news of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Switch Sports, and finally also the release date of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which has discovered its final name.

