Kirill Serebrennikov, Director of Cannes Film ‘Leto,’ Found Guilty of Embezzlement – Variety

Film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, whose movie “Leto” performed in competitors in Cannes in 2018, was discovered responsible of embezzlement by a Russian court docket on Friday, in response to information company TASS.

Serebrennikov, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, was accused of being the chief of a gaggle that embezzled 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds, a cost he denied. He faces as much as six years in jail when the court docket sentences him afterward Friday.

His supporters declare Serebrennikov, artwork director at Moscow’s avant-garde Gogol Middle theater, is being persecuted for ridiculing in his work the function of the church and state in Russian society.

Producer and European Film Academy chairman, Mike Downey, mentioned Serebrennikov “has repeatedly clashed with officers over creative freedoms and sharply criticized the ruling elite, and is now paying the worth.”

He added: “It’s time now for all artists each in Russia and within the worldwide group to face in solidarity with Serebrennikov and defend his human rights.”

The costs towards Serebrennikov and his co-defendants relate to state funds for a performing arts venture referred to as Platform. Among the many accusations was the declare that one of Platform’s exhibits didn’t happen. Nonetheless, the European Film Academy mentioned Thursday that the present was staged quite a few occasions.

“Individuals who attended the efficiency posted about it on social media utilizing the hashtag #ябылнаплатформе (‘I used to be at Platform’) on Fb,” the EFA claimed in an announcement. “If certainly there have been monetary irregularities within the accounting for the Platform venture, there have been different methods the authorities may have resolved them.”

The EFA added: “The state’s leap to legal embezzlement prices appears to be a thinly veiled technique to retaliate towards Serebrennikov for his political criticism, and to ship a chilling message to different artists, who don’t have any alternative however to just accept state funding to outlive as artists, to chorus from political criticism.”