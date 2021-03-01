Kirill Sokolov, Danila Kozlovsky Set Survival Pic ‘Alone in the Ocean’

Rising Russian director Kirill Sokolov (“Why Don’t You Simply Die!”) and “Vikings” star Danila Kozlovsky have boarded “Alone in the Ocean,” a big-budget survival drama based mostly on the true story of a Soviet man who spent three days misplaced at sea.

Pic is produced by Artem Vasilyev of Metrafilms, Roman Borisevich of Plan 9 and Konstantin Buslov of RB Manufacturing, and co-produced by André Logie of Belgium’s Panache Prods. It’s being prepped to enter manufacturing in 2022.

Set in the Nineteen Seventies and based mostly on the guide of the similar identify, “Alone in the Ocean” tells the story of Slava Kurilov, an oceanographer aboard a Soviet vessel plying the Philippine Sea who decides to leap overboard, solely to study that after a grave miscalculation he’s greater than 100 miles offshore. Kurilov spends the subsequent three days at sea preventing for survival, decided to stay his ardour for the ocean, and to free himself from the oppression of Soviet life.

Sokolov (pictured) made his function directorial debut final yr with “Why Don’t You Simply Die!,” which Selection’s chief movie critic Peter Debruge described as “a neatly conceived dark-comedy chamber piece” providing “the sort of deranged Grand Guignol massacre that’s flawed in all the proper methods.”

The movie, which world premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Movie Pageant, was bought by Reel Suspects to Arrow for the U.S. and U.Ok., together with a number of different territories.

The multi-hyphenate Kozlovsky most lately directed and starred in “Chernobyl,” a big-budget motion movie about the aftermath of the nuclear energy plant meltdown, which was acquired by Capelight Footage for North America to be launched later this yr.