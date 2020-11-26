kisaan Aandolan Today: Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation, increased surveillance in border areas of Delhi

Farmers agitation latest update: The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened its vigil in the border areas of the national capital in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Police said that Delhi Police has deployed trucks filled with sand to stop the movement of tractors operated by farmers on the Singhu border. This is the first time the city police has deployed trucks filled with sand on the border. The police said that the border has not been sealed but they are checking all the vehicles entering the national capital. Earlier, the Delhi Police on 26 and 27 November rejected the requests of various farmer organizations to protest in the national capital against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Also Read – Delhi Chalo Agitation: Farmers have left the railway track and moved towards Delhi, the whole North India!

Police said on Tuesday that if they come to the city for any gathering between the Kovid-19 epidemic, then legal action will be taken against the protesting farmers. The farmers are going to reach Delhi on Thursday. In view of the farmers’ march, Delhi Metro trains will not cross the boundaries of the national capital from neighboring cities till 2 pm on Thursday. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Center during this period. Also Read – Delhi Chalo Agitation: Tension on Haryana border due to farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, heavy police force deployed

Metro service will not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations till 2 pm on Thursday. However, regular metro services will be available at the airport and rapid metro lines during the same period. The police had tweeted and said that requests for any such meeting in the city have been rejected. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest News: Pay attention before going out, Metro will not run on these routes till 2 pm, DMRC issued advisory

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) had tweeted, “Regarding the March for Delhi on 26th and 27th of Farmers’ Organizations… .. All requests received from various Farmers Organizations regarding Protests in Delhi on 26th and 27th November Has been rejected and the organizers have already been informed. ” He said, ‘Please cooperate with the Delhi Police that there should be no meeting between the Coronaviruses in Delhi, if it is not done then legal action will be taken.’

Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police Ish Singhal had said that various farmer organizations had requested permission for protests in Delhi on 26 and 27 November. We have also made them aware in writing and through various media that protests are not allowed in view of the latest guidelines of DDMA. If the situation gets better, they can ask for proper permission and exercise their right to protest in Delhi. For now, they are requested to cooperate with the Delhi Police and not participate in any kind of protest.

Singhal had said that if we turn to Delhi despite our appeal, necessary legal action will be taken against him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “Our main focus will be on Ghazipur border, Chilla border and DND. There is already a heavy deployment of police personnel and there will be a round the clock investigation. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed. Police will also investigate other small boundaries of the district. Police said that police has been activated on all borders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “We have deployed heavy police forces in the border areas of the district. Eight contingents of paramilitary forces will assist the police along the borders. ” Various groups of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and Bhartiya Kisan Union have formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to pressurize the central government to repeal the three agricultural laws. A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operation of the Morcha.