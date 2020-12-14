Kisan Aandolan: Jam on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, diverted routes

new Delhi: The heat of the farmers’ movement happening in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas is now reaching in Rajasthan as well. For this reason, according to the latest information here, farmers have blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday. Due to which many routes of trains have had to be diverted and traffic problems have arisen. However, the traffic from Delhi to Rajasthan continues smoothly. Also Read – Organization associated with the association said- Modi government should change the agricultural laws

On the first day in Rajasthan, the farmer movement appeared a little weak, but here too the activities of the farmers were making headlines. Here the farmers blocked the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway. There has been a long jam on the national highway since farmers have blocked the highway. Also Read – Students of Jamia who came to protest against Farm Bills, farmers refused to seek support

At the same time, the route of trains from Behror has been diverted. Please tell that the farmers of Rajasthan and Haryana have blocked the national highway on the Shahjahanpur road. This is affecting the traffic badly. At the same time, in view of the increasing number of farmers on the highway and the problem of traffic, all vehicles are being diverted from Behror. Explain that besides the farmer organizations, many social organizations are also gathering near Shahjahanpur toll connecting the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and giving support against the agricultural bills in the farmers movement. Also Read – Farmers’ hunger strike, headquarters will also be besieged at all the points of Delhi