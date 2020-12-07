Kisan agitation: Akhilesh Yadav shocks in support, police detained

new Delhi: The impact of the peasant movement is also being seen in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who came out in support of the farmers’ agitation and his demands, was closed. The area around Lucknow office of SP was sealed. This has provoked Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh sat on a dharna in Lucknow. Akhilesh Yadav has been taken into custody by the police after sitting on a dharna. Akhilesh said that he was going to Kannauj from Lucknow only for the cycle journey, why is he being stopped. Why is being detained? Also Read – Farmers Protest in UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was on road to support farmers, Yogi government did ‘house arrest’

Along with this, Akhilesh Yadav also showed his anger on Twitter. Akhilesh Yadav wrote a poetry that ‘As far as the eye goes, people are against you, O oppressor, who will you arrest?’ Akhilesh wrote another poem – Step by step, bend your head Jung hai zameen kiya Join the ‘Kisan Yatra’. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal reached Singhu Border, said- I have come to support the farmers as a serviceman

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav detained by Police. He was staging a sit-in protest after his vehicle was stopped by Police. Also Read – Farmers Protest In UP: Former CM Akhilesh’s Kannauj Kisan Visit Seal the Area Around Home He was scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers, agitating against center’s #FarmLaws https://t.co/GTdcnFTd3m pic.twitter.com/owIOmWReHb – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

Let me tell you that in the midst of the ongoing farmers’ agitation across the country, politics has also got hot in Uttar Pradesh. The police in Lucknow sealed the area around the party office on Monday morning just before the departure of SP President Akhilesh Yadav to participate in the Kisan Yatra. Along with this, Akhilesh Yadav has been kept out of sight. The capital’s Gautam Palli police station Chandrashekhar Singh told that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj on Monday, but the district magistrate has not allowed his program, therefore sealing part of Vikramaditya Marg leading to SP office. Action has been taken to do this.

Significantly, the SP is starting farmer tours across the state on Monday to support the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws and other problems related to the farmers. Under this, Akhilesh has a program to participate in the Yatra organized in Kannauj. His program is to travel 13 km from Thathi Mandi to the farmers market of Tirwa.

SP National Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed this action of the police administration as undemocratic, saying that the government has become frightened by Akhilesh’s mere involvement in Kisan Yatra. He said that peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of everyone and the government is bent on violating it. Chaudhary said, “Akhilesh Yadav has to leave for Kannauj at 10 am. Whatever the government stops, but we will not back down. “