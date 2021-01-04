Kisan agitation got support of actor Dharmendra, saying by tweet- Brothers get justice, Ardas

new Delhi: Bollywood actor Dharmendra has said about the farmer movement that he is in support of the farmers and they are demanding justice for the farmers. Actors are posting on social media and are demanding that justice should be done to the farmers. On Monday, Dharmendra shared the picture of the farmers on Twitter and wrote that today my farmer brothers get justice, I pray with my life. May every noble soul be relieved. Also Read – Farmer’s Protest: The man made the truck on the Indus border has everything from the house, the bathroom to the TV …

Let me tell you that the actor has also tweeted in support of farmers earlier. Earlier, he had said through a tweet that I am very sad to see the anguish of my farmer brothers, the government should resolve this fast. In another tweet, Dharmendra wrote that the government is requested to find a solution to the problem of the farmer brothers soon. Because Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. It hurts to see. However this tweet was deleted by Dharmendra. After which the actor was heavily criticized.

Aaj, mere kisaan bhaiyon ko insaaf mil jaye. Ji jaan se Ardaas karta hoon 🙏 Har nek rooh ko sakoon mil jaye ga …… pic.twitter.com/27VJJLatTr

– Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2021

Let us know that the farmers have been sitting on dharna on the Delhi border since 26 November. Meanwhile, the 7th round meeting will be held today between the central government and farmer leaders. Before this meeting, the farmers demand that the three agricultural laws be repealed and the minimum support price should be given legal validity.

Explain that Hema Malini, wife of actor Dharmendra, is a BJP MP from Mathura, while Sunny Deol is a BJP MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Meanwhile, Dharmendra is getting the support of farmers, which many people are praising. Let me tell you that many big leaders and actors have supported the farmer movement so far.