Kisan agitation intensified: Many toll plazas free, ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from Rajasthan starts today, will go on hunger strike

Kisan Andolan Today 13 December: Agitating farmers are going to intensify their agitation (Kisan Andolan) against the new agricultural laws. In many states, farmers have made toll plazas free. Farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu on Singhu Border said that today thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march from their tractors at 11 am on the Jaipur-Delhi highway from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan. Farmers are gathering on the toll plazas of highways in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The farmers announced that the representatives of their unions will sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on 14 December.

Delhi Police (Delhi Police) in view of their announcement of agitation by farmers opposing the new agricultural laws of the center and blocking the Jaipur-Delhi Highway and Delhi-Agra Expressway ) Increased security on city limits. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since the last 16 days, demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws.

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements have been made, including setting up of multi-level blockers and deployment of police forces. Some measures have also been taken in this regard so that the passengers do not face any kind of trouble at the demonstration sites. He told that the Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its personnel at important borders so that the commuters are not disturbed. Apart from this, people are also being given information about open and closed routes through Twitter.

Farmer leaders had on Wednesday rejected the government’s proposal to amend the new agricultural laws, along with blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and Yamuna Expressways on Saturday, and announced to intensify their agitation. The traffic police on Saturday tweeted the passengers and informed them about the closure of Singhu, Auchandi, Pyau Maniyari and Mangesh borders. People were advised to come from the toll tax limits of Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu schools.

Traffic police said that the route has been changed from Mukarba and GTK Road, so people should avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway-44. The traffic police said that the Chilla and Ghazipur borders have been closed for traffic from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the farmers’ demonstration, so the Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra boundaries can be used to come to Delhi.

The traffic police tweeted that the Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic, although the Jhatikara border is open for two-wheelers and pedestrians. In this, people going towards Haryana were asked to go from Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajgheda, Palam Vimar and Dundahera borders. Farmer leaders on Saturday maintained their demands and said that they are ready to hold talks with the government but first three new agricultural laws will be repealed.