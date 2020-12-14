Kisan agitation: Many roadways coming to Delhi closed, police asked people to choose alternative routes

Kisan Andolan: Due to the protests of farmers against the new agricultural laws of the Center, many routes to Delhi remained closed on Monday. In view of this, the traffic police of Delhi informed the people about the closed routes through Twitter and advised them to travel by alternative routes to avoid trouble. Also Read – Kisan Aandolan: Jam, diverted routes on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway

Farmers of various states have been camping in Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla borders (Delhi-Noida border) for two weeks, demanding the Center withdraw the agricultural laws implemented in September.

The traffic police tweeted, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Therefore, passengers travel through alternative lampur, safiabad and singhu school toll naka border. Route has been changed on Mukarba and GT Karnal Road. Passengers avoid the outer ring road and NH-44."

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted several tweets saying, “Ghazipur border will be closed for those coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi, so people are advised to come to Delhi to Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara. And choose alternative routes along the Bhopra border. ”

It is noteworthy that farmer leaders are fasting for a day on Monday against the agricultural laws of the Center.

