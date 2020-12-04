Kisan agitation: petition in Supreme Court to remove farmers from Delhi-Noida border

Kisan Andolan: Police continued to shut down major roads connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in view of the farmers’ agitation for the ninth consecutive day on Friday against the new three agricultural laws of the Center, due to which traffic at the major border points of the national capital was extremely Been slow Also Read – Farmer Agitation: Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann, in support of farmers, refused to accept the award from the government

In view of this, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, stating that the agitation of farmers is blocking emergency medical services in both cities (Delhi-Noida). On Thursday, a group of farmers of Uttar Pradesh closed the major National Highway-24 connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad, causing problems to the people coming from there to the national capital. Also Read – Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after controversial tweet – If you dare, go and show it in Haryana

Filing a petition in the Supreme Court for the petitioner, advocate Om Prakash Parihar said that the petition has been filed to give directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from the border areas of Delhi-NCR. Also Read – ‘Bharat Bandh announced on 8 December’, farmer said – plans to block the remaining roads of Delhi

Earlier, a traffic police official said, “Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on NH-24 in Ghazipur for people coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi remained closed for traffic on Friday as well.” The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, ” ‘People have been suggested to come to Delhi from Apsara / Bhopura border instead of NH-24’.

The shout border on ‘Noida Link Road’ is closed due to the demonstration of farmers near Gautam Buddha Gate. People are suggested to avoid the ‘Noida Link Road’ to go to Delhi and use DND. The police kept the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Lampur, Auchi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Saboli closed for traffic in view of the farmers’ demand for withdrawal of new agricultural laws of the Center.

He said that Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokari NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border are open between Delhi and Haryana. He tweeted, “Badosarai border is open only for light vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. The Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers. “

Traffic police said that the route has been changed on Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. Avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44. The protesting farmers of Uttar Pradesh have blocked the National Highway-9 near the ‘UP Gate’. At the same time, farmers of Punjab and Haryana are stuck on other entry routes coming to Delhi.

The protesting farmers had warned on Wednesday to block other routes coming to Delhi if the Agriculture Act was not withdrawn. Security personnel are still stationed at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur border in view of the protest being continued for the ninth day on Friday. After the farmers’ talks with the government once again on Thursday, the demonstration is expected to continue.

Naresh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, organized a ‘Maha Panchayat’ at the protest site in Ghazipur. He said that there is no middle ground on the issue of minimum support price (MSP). He also asked the government to give written assurance to the farmers.

