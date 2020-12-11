Kisan Andolan: 16th day of the movement, two IPS officers posted on the Singhu border became Corona positive

Kisan Andolan: Today (Friday) is the 16th day of the Farmers’ Protest on the Delhi border. Farmers are adamant about the demand for withdrawal of new agricultural laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that the government is open for further talks with farmers and they should end their agitation. But, farmers are adamant on the demand to repeal the agricultural bill. Thousands of farmers from many states including Punjab have gathered at the Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur borders and are protesting peacefully. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmer leader said – Center agreed to 12 of our 15 demands, meaning bill not right – movement will continue …

In view of the Kisan movement, the Delhi Police has deployed a large number of forces. According to the information now being received, two IPS officers posted on the Indus border have been found infected with Coronavirus. Both police officers are undergoing treatment.

A DCP & an Additional DCP, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19: Delhi Police

– ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Earlier it was reported that many farmers involved in the farmers movement had high fever. After which the DM of Sonepat Shyam Lal Punia gave orders to conduct corona test of farmers. He had instructed the officials of the Health Department to prepare a list of farmers sitting on dharna who have high fever. Corona investigation of such farmers will be done for free. If a farmer is found infected then he will be given treatment facility at a high level.

At the same time, the protesting farmers have announced a Bharat Bandh on 14 December with their demand. The government has held five rounds of talks with farmers, but so far no solution has been reached. The farmers are firm on their demand. Farmers’ talks with Home Minister Amit Shah were also fruitless.