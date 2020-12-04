kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers Open Warning! If the demands are not met then the performance on Delhi-Ghazipur Border will intensify

new Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP are still in Delhi with their demands. While the leaders of the farmers’ organization party are talking to meet the demands of the government on one side, the farmers on the streets on the other side are also warning to intensify the protest. Farmers protesting against three agricultural bills on the Delhi-Ghazipur border warned on Friday that if another round of discussion on Saturday was inconclusive, they would protest against the supply of more roads and food products in the national capital. Will accelerate Also Read – Farmer Agitation: Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann, in support of farmers, refused to accept the award from the government

It is worth noting that the fourth round of talks between the central government and farmer representatives did not reach any conclusion on Thursday in Vigyan Bhawan, but the government has softened its stand on some demands of farmers. However, the farmers refused to stop the protests until the repeal of the three agricultural laws. Another round of discussion has been held for 2 pm on Saturday.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharat Kisan Union, which is leading the protest at the border point, told IANS, "The farmers want the government to withdraw the laws and draft a new draft. Currently, the interests of corporates have been taken into consideration. The law should be for the farmers and they should be consulted. Either the government will agree to our requests tomorrow or we will continue the protest. More farmers are ready to come here. "

Another senior member of the union, on the condition of anonymity, said that if the demands were not met, the farmers would remain witness to the parade of 26 January and drive their tractors on the roads of the national capital.

Tejinder Singh Virk, president of the Terai Farmers Organization, said, “If the government does not agree to our demands tomorrow, we will stop the supply of milk, vegetables and fruits going to the national capital. Blocking the roads was only the first step. We will decide the next step tomorrow. “

Farmers have been sitting on dharna for the last nine days on the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Thousands of farmers are camping on the Singhu border, while several other groups have blocked the way on Delhi-Haryana border, Delhi-UP Ghazipur border and Delhi-UP Chilla border.

The agitating farmers are demanding the repeal of three agricultural bills passed by Parliament earlier this year. They have expressed apprehension that they will pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, so that they will live at the mercy of the big corporate houses.

These are the three new Agricultural Bill laws – Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification); Agreements for Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance; And Farm Services and Essential Commodities (Amendment). The government has ensured that the new laws will provide better opportunities to the farmers. However, opposition parties say that the Center has misled the farmers.

