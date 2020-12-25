Kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers’ organizations hinted, next round of talks with government may be held tomorrow

new Delhi: Farmers’ unions opposing the new agricultural laws of the center met on Friday to discuss the government’s new offer for talks. Some of the organizations indicated that they may decide to resume talks with the Center to find a solution to the current deadlock. The unions said that they will have another meeting on Saturday in which a formal decision will be taken on the invitation of the Center to resume the stalled negotiations. Also Read – Demand for withdrawal of agricultural bills by farmers is a big threat to democracy: Ramdas Athawale

An official of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also said that the government hopes that the next round of meetings can be held in two-three days. One of the protesting farmer leaders, with a desire not to be named, said that his demand for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) would continue.

He said, "Tomorrow we will have another meeting to decide on the letter of the Center. In that meeting, we can decide to resume dialogue with the government as it seems from his previous letters that he has not yet understood our issues. "He said that there is no proposal in the government letters And this is the reason why farmers organizations can decide to negotiate afresh and explain their demands to them.

Another leader said, “The MSP cannot be separated from our demand to withdraw these three laws. In these laws, private mandis are mentioned. Who will ensure that our crop is sold at fixed MSP if it is not? “

Several farmer unions met on Friday but no decision could be taken on the latest letter from the Center. Vivek Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, wrote a letter to the protesting unions opposing them on Thursday and invited them for a fresh conversation.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on Friday demanded from the Center to arrange trains so that farmers from different parts of the country could reach the ongoing protests on the borders of Delhi. The committee said that they are ready to pay the expenses of the tickets of all the farmers.