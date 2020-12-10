Kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers planning to shut down Delhi-Jaipur NH, increased security in Gurugram

Kisan Andolan 2020: The farmers have decided to intensify the movement in support of their demands. In view of this, the Gurugram Police has increased security at several traffic junctions, toll plazas and Delhi-Haryana border areas on Thursday, in view of the farmers’ plan to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway during this week. ACP (Headquarters) Usha Kundu said, “We have also kept security arrangements in the border in view of the protests by the farmers. We have issued an advisory to the officials concerned to take all precautionary measures in view of the plan to close the expressway and toll plaza. ” Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Maharashtra Minister said- Now the situation is such that Union Minister Danve will have to be beaten by entering the house

Police officials have been asked to intensify patrolling at all sensitive places, especially the border areas and the Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent any untoward incident.

The farmers' protest continued for the 15th day on Thursday, in view of this, the Gurugram Traffic Police had established the Kapadivas Border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Shankar on National Highway-48 Traffic advisory has been issued for important traffic points like Chowk.

The farmer unions had said that after blocking the Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur interstate border points connecting Delhi to Ambala, Hisar, Noida and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh), they blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway or National Highway 48 will do. This highway connects Delhi to Rajasthan via Haryana.

This action will not only disrupt Delhi’s supply chains, but will also pose difficulties for those passengers who may face heavy traffic on 12 December.

Kundu said, “The police have already tightened security and proper arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident. Also, around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at sensitive places in the district. Gurugram police is also in touch with the counterparts of the surrounding districts and the state police. The movement of vehicles and people is being monitored. ” Police officers are visiting toll plazas and border areas to take stock of the ground situation.