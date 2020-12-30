Kisan Andolan 2020: Government bows on 2 demands of farmers, next round of talks will be discussed on January 4 on two issues

new Delhi: Farmer leader Chaudhary Harpal Singh Bellary said that the government has accepted two demands related to stubble and electricity. The government has agreed to withdraw the provisions related to these two. The remaining two demands – repeal of the agricultural law and guarantee on MSP will be discussed on 4 January. The four issues discussed in today’s meeting, in which two issues have been resolved. Also Read – Kisan Protest: Meeting between government and farmer organizations ends, Center rejects demand for withdrawal of bill, this new proposal

The 4 main issues on which negotiations were held are 1. The three agricultural laws should be repealed. 2. Make MSP legal, and 3. Under the law to prevent pollution in NCR, farmers should be excluded from the scope of action. 4. The draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 should be withdrawn.

After the end of the sixth round of talks between the farmer and the central government, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the talks between the government and the farmers were in good atmosphere and two issues have been agreed between us and two issues which have not been agreed The next round will be discussed on January 4.

Tomar claimed this after talks with farmers’ organizations. However, he also clarified that no agreement could be reached on the demand of farmers’ organizations to repeal the three agricultural laws and to give legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). He said that these issues will be discussed again on January 4.

In this sixth round of talks, besides representatives of farmer organizations and Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash attended. Addressing reporters, Tomar said that the talks with the farmers’ organizations were held in a “cordial atmosphere”.

He said, “Of the four topics that the leaders of the farmers’ union had put up for discussion in today’s meeting, there has been a mutual agreement between the government and the union on two subjects. The first is the law related to burning straw. Both sides have agreed on this issue. “

He said that with regard to the Electricity Amendment Bill, which has not yet come into existence, farmers fear that it will harm them. He said, “This demand has also been agreed between the two sides. That means 50 percent of the issues have been agreed. “He said,” The talks were held in a very pleasant atmosphere. This created a good kind of atmosphere on both sides. “

Tomar said on the demand of the farmers organizations to repeal all the three laws, that wherever the farmers have difficulty, the government is ready to discuss with an “open mind”. He said that there could not be any agreement on the demand of farmers’ organizations for giving legal status to the minimum support price.

He said, “The discussion about law and MSP is not yet complete. The discussion is on. We will meet again at 2 pm on January 4 and will carry forward the discussion on these topics. “The Center on Monday called for the next round of talks to find 40 farmers’ organizations agitating for a” logical solution “to all relevant issues. Was invited

The last round of talks between the government and farmer organizations took place on December 5. The sixth round of talks was to be held on December 9, but earlier it was canceled due to no success in an informal meeting between Home Minister Shah and some leaders of farmers’ organizations.