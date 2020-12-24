Kisan Andolan 2020: The government again invited the agitating farmers for talks, what will the Annadata believe?

Kisan Andolan: The farmers’ protest against agricultural laws (Farmers Protest) continues on the 29th day. Farmers have made it clear that amendment of agricultural laws will not work. The farmers are adamant on withdrawing these laws. On the other hand, the government has once again initiated an interaction with the farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture, responding to the letter of the United Kisan Morcha, has once again invited them for talks. Let us know that the farmers had refused to talk a day earlier. Also Read – CM Yogi’s warning, said – If someone cheats the rights of farmers, then they will go straight to jail.

Govt writes to agitating farmers, asking them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks. “Govt is committed to reaching logical solutions of the issues raised by you,” it reads. pic.twitter.com/tBglPwi8fs Also Read – Rahul said- there is no democracy in India, I want to tell the PM, till the cancellation of agricultural laws, the farmers will not go back – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020 Also Read – Delhi Police stopped Rahul Gandhi’s march, detained many Congress leaders including Priyanka Vadra

On behalf of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmer leader Dr. Darshanpal wrote a letter to Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and now his reply has come. In the letter, the government has asked the farmers to decide the time and date of talks.

A day ago, after a long meeting between all the organizations of the ‘United Kisan Morcha’ on the Singhu border, farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said, the government wants to hang the matter and break the morale of the farmer. We are not ready to amend. He warned the government, ‘The government is playing with fire, its results can be seen.’

He said that the government is taking our issues lightly, I am warning them to take cognizance of this matter. On the other hand, Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh said, ‘We urge the government to create a conducive environment for fruitful dialogue.

India is now an imaginary democracy. pic.twitter.com/4WZJiJ9Xel – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2020

Congress submitted memorandum to President against agricultural laws

On Thursday, a party delegation led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum to him demanding withdrawal of all three central agricultural laws. On the other hand, the police leaders who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan against the new agricultural laws were stopped by the police and detained several leaders including General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Leading a party delegation, Rahul Gandhi said after meeting President Ramnath Kovind that the government should call a joint session of Parliament and withdraw these laws. This delegation included Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

(Input: ANI)