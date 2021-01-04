Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: 7th round meeting between farmers and government on agricultural laws, will it be done today?

January 4, 2021
3 Min Read

Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ Protest has been going on for more than 1 month against farm laws. Meanwhile, the 7th round of talks between farmers’ organizations and the government is going on in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today. Before the negotiations started, a tribute was also paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers movement. Let me tell you that in the meeting held earlier, two issues were discussed between the farmer and the government. It is expected that in today’s meeting, 2 more issues will be discussed. Also Read – Reliance Retail: Reliance in court’s court against demolition in towers, said- we have no plans to go to contract farming

Before the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that I hope that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all the issues in the meeting.

After entering the 40th day of the farmer movement, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Som Prakash are discussing 41 representatives of farmer organizations at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Leaders of farmer organizations are holding talks with Union ministers at Vigyan Bhavan to repeal the three agricultural laws implemented by the central government and to demand legal guarantee for the purchase of crops at the minimum support price.

This is the seventh round of important talks of farmer leaders with the government, in which farmers are expected to take a final decision on their two major demands. Farmers on the borders of Delhi from 26 November to protest against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 implemented by the Central Government Is camping. During this time, he has had several rounds of talks with the government.

(Input: agency)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.