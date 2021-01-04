Kisan Andolan: 7th round meeting between farmers and government on agricultural laws, will it be done today?

Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ Protest has been going on for more than 1 month against farm laws. Meanwhile, the 7th round of talks between farmers’ organizations and the government is going on in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today. Before the negotiations started, a tribute was also paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers movement. Let me tell you that in the meeting held earlier, two issues were discussed between the farmer and the government. It is expected that in today’s meeting, 2 more issues will be discussed. Also Read – Reliance Retail: Reliance in court’s court against demolition in towers, said- we have no plans to go to contract farming

I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on todays talks with farmers pic.twitter.com/fxnQDS2KKx Also Read – Farmer movement got support of actor Dharmendra, tweeting – said, brothers get justice, I pray – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021 Also Read – Farmer’s Protest: The man made the truck on the Indus border has everything from the house, the bathroom to the TV …

Before the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that I hope that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all the issues in the meeting.

Delhi: Farmers’ representatives have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the government is holding talks with farmers on three farm laws. https://t.co/5AtK2LTB9n pic.twitter.com/t12DpUKUWz – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

After entering the 40th day of the farmer movement, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Som Prakash are discussing 41 representatives of farmer organizations at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Leaders of farmer organizations are holding talks with Union ministers at Vigyan Bhavan to repeal the three agricultural laws implemented by the central government and to demand legal guarantee for the purchase of crops at the minimum support price.

This is the seventh round of important talks of farmer leaders with the government, in which farmers are expected to take a final decision on their two major demands. Farmers on the borders of Delhi from 26 November to protest against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 implemented by the Central Government Is camping. During this time, he has had several rounds of talks with the government.

(Input: agency)