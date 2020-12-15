Kisan Andolan: A 42-year-old farmer from Punjab died of a heart attack on the horoscope border

Farmer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: A farmer died of a heart attack in the farmers’ agitation against the three new agricultural laws of the Center on the Kundali border. Kundli police station handed over the dead body of the farmer to his fellow farmers after the post-mortem. Farmer leaders have called him a martyr. Also Read – BJP is a real piece of gang in the country, engaged in pitting Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Butter Khan (42), a resident of village Bhinder Kalan in Moga district of Punjab, along with his colleague Balakar and others had come three days earlier to join the farmers movement on the Kundali border. Gurindra Singh told that Khan had come to serve in the langar. He suffered chest pain on Monday and died while being taken to the hospital. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: PM Modi assured trustees – welfare of farmers is top priority of government

Let us know that the farmers who are performing the protesters have repeated many times until the government repeals these laws, their performance will continue. The farmers have made it clear that they are not ready to accept less than this. Also Read – Farmers will block Chilla border completely, said – We are committed to winning this battle

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment to the farmers, making a scathing attack on the opposition parties to mislead the farmers. PM Modi said that protecting the interests of farmers is the top priority of his government. Prime Minister Modi said this on Tuesday during the virtual ceremony of projects in Kutch region in Dhardo city of Gujarat.

Modi said, ‘The current agricultural law was a demand of farmers for a long time. Those who are in opposition today, when they were in power, were supporting these Bills, but they could never take a decision on them and they pacified the farmers with false assurances. I once again tell my farmer brothers that for every doubt of the farmers, my government will stand with you. The interest of farmers has been the top priority of my government.

