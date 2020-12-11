Kisan Andolan: A baraati bana dush farmer, groom sitting on a mare said – We are also with you

Kisan Andolan: There was a completely different view in the agitation of the farmers who are protesting against the agricultural laws on the Singhu border. On one hand, the tension on the agricultural bill and the farmers who have been protesting in the agitation for 16 days gave way to a procession and danced with participation in the procession. The groom told, “We are not having any problem in taking the procession from here, they are giving us the way, so we fully support them.” Also Read – Yogi government’s special initiative among agriculture movement, 20 lakh farmers will be given vegetable seeds for free

Explain that today is the 16th day of the agitation of farmers against the new agricultural laws. The battle of farmers and government has now reached the Supreme Court. The Bharatiya Kisan Union has challenged all the three agricultural bills in the court on Friday and said that due to these laws, the farmers will be weak in the face of corporate greed. Earlier farmers had announced that now trains will be stopped all over the country. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers will declare – trains will be stopped across the country, PM Modi has made this special appeal, VIDEO

Here, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that farmers should leave the protest and talk, we are ready for this. We have not received any reply from the farmers. It was only revealed through the media that he turned down the proposal. We have tried to remove objections in our proposal, we have not received the proposal of further talks from their side. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: 16th day of agitation, two IPS officers posted on Singhu border become Corona positive,

He said that it is winter and Corona is in crisis, farmers are in great danger. People are also troubled by the movement, the people of Delhi are getting upset. Therefore, in the interest of the public, they (farmers) should end their agitation in the interest of farmers. The Agriculture Minister said that the Government of India has made laws very thoughtfully, to change the standard of living of farmers. The government is ready to talk and improve it (law).

On this, the farmer leader Buta Singh said that no decision has been taken yet to repeal the law, so we will now announce the date of stopping the trains soon. On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that both the government and the farmers will have to retreat. If the government withdraws the law, the farmers will go to their homes.