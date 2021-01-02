Kisan Andolan: agitators to go to Delhi on January 26 with ‘farmers parade’, said – no demand has been accepted till now

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: The government is in talks again on January 4 with the farmers who are agitating about the Farm Laws, but before this the farmers have announced that they will stand until the agricultural laws are repealed. The farmers made another major announcement, saying that the Kisan Parade will be taken out on 26 January. Also Read – Farmers’ movement continues, Tamil Nadu also demands proposal against agricultural laws

Farmers will move towards Delhi riding on tractors. Farmers have named it 'Kisan Parade'. The protesting farmers unions said that we have called a tractor parade towards Delhi on 26 January. Farmer leader Darshan Pal said that the tractor parade will be called 'Kisan Parade' on 26 January with the National Flag.

Farmer leader Ashok Dhawale told a press conference that more than 50 farmers have become "martyrs" during our movement (Kisan Andolan). We were peaceful, peaceful and will remain peaceful, but will stay on the borders of Delhi until the new agricultural laws are repealed.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that it is a “blank lie” that the government has accepted 50 percent of the farmers’ demands. We have not received anything on paper yet.