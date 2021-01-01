Kisan Andolan: Agriculture Minister expects positive results in January 4 meeting; Farmer said – strict action will have to be taken if negotiations fail

Farmers Protest: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government hopes to get ‘positive results’ in the next meeting with the farmers unions on January 4 but refused to say anything about the seventh Whether the round of talks will be final or not. Also Read – ‘Tails have come out, elephant has yet to come out’! Farmer leader said – Government is not worried about rejecting agricultural laws

Tomar said that the last meeting on December 30, 2020 was held in a cordial atmosphere and the next meeting is likely to yield positive results in the interest of farmers and the country’s agriculture sector. When asked about the farmers’ demand for repeal of all three agricultural laws and rejecting the government’s proposal to suggest alternatives, the Agriculture Minister said, “We will see it.” Also Read – Farmers’ demonstration amidst fierce cold wave, press conference to be held at 5.30 pm

On whether the meeting to be held on January 4 is expected to be the last meeting, Tomar said, “Absolutely cannot say anything. I am not a prophet. But I hope that whatever decision is taken will be in the interest of the country and the farmer. ” Also Read – Farmers standing on the borders of Delhi, said – will not back down from the demand to repeal the agricultural law

So far, six rounds of talks between the government and about 40 protesting farmers’ unions have failed to end the agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi for the last one month.

In the last meeting of the two sides on Wednesday, two demands to keep stubble burning out of the category of crime and to continue the power subsidy seemed to be agreed, but the two main demands of the protesting farmers have not been reached yet, in which the three agricultural laws are repealed. Doing and providing legal guarantee of MSP procurement system.

The government introduced all the three agricultural laws implemented in September as major agricultural reforms and said that they are aimed at increasing the income of farmers, but the protesting farmers have expressed concern that these laws will weaken the MSP and the mandi system. And they will depend on the kindness of big corporate.

The government has ruled out the possibility of repealing the laws, terming these fears as baseless. A large number of people from many areas and opposition parties have come in support of the farmers, while some farmer groups have met the Agriculture Minister Tomar in the last few weeks and expressed their support to the three laws.

However, the protesting farmers have warned to intensify the agitation if their main demands are not met. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said in a statement, “There is a demand from the farmers that the agricultural laws be repealed.”

Farmer leaders protesting on the Singhu border said in a separate statement that out of the topics they have raised, only five percent have been discussed in meetings with the government so far. He has warned that if the deadlock does not end in the January 4 meeting, then he will announce the date of closure of all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers who are protesting at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will also travel towards the national capital. Another farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said that if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks, then on January 6, a tractor march will be taken out.

(input language)