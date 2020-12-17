Kisan Andolan: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter to farmers, saying- ‘I too come from a family of farmers and I

Kisan Andolan: Farmers Protest against the new agricultural laws (Farm Law 2020) has been going on for the past 22 days. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, the farmers have continued their demonstrations. The farmers are adamant on withdrawing the law. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written an 8-page letter to the farmers. In the letter, he has tried to convince the donors how and how they will benefit from the new laws. In a letter written to the farmers, the Agriculture Minister said, “Meditate on the basis of facts without getting into any deception, it is the responsibility of the government to remove every fear.” Also Read – Uproar in Delhi Assembly, AAP legislators tore copy of agricultural law, says – is dangerous

Believe you, these reforms done in the interests of farmers will form the foundation of a new chapter in Indian agriculture, will make the country's farmers more independent, empowered.

He said that the three agrarian reform laws will form the foundation of a new chapter in the field of Indian agriculture. This will make farmers more independent and empowered. Tomar further wrote, 'As Agriculture Minister, it is my duty to remove the confusion of every farmer, remove the concern of every farmer. It is my responsibility to put before you the truth and true status of the conspiracy that is being created between the government and the farmers in Delhi and the surrounding area to build a 'wall of lies'.'

The Agriculture Minister said that in the past, I had a conversation with farmers’ organizations of many states. Many agricultural organizations have welcomed these agricultural reforms. They are very happy with it. But the other side of these agricultural reforms is that some farmers organizations have created an illusion about them. Tomar further wrote in the letter, ‘I come from a family of farmers. Looking at both the nuances of farming and the challenges of farming, I grew up thinking. I have also seen waiting for weeks after harvest to sell it. ‘