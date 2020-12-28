Kisan Andolan: Announcement of Anna Hazare – will go on hunger strike against central government, hollow promises made to farmers

Kisan Andolan: Anna Hazare has now warned the central government to demonstrate on the issue of farmers. Anna Hazare said that he will do hunger strike. Anna Hazare said that he will perform till the end of January. I am not sure on the central government. The Union Government makes only hollow promises. Anna Hazare will go on Hunger Strike in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, said that he has been demonstrating for the farmers for the last three years, but the government has no one to address these issues Did not take the step. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Talks between farmers and government to be held tomorrow, but some conditions have been laid

Anna Hazare (83) said, "The government only makes hollow promises, so I have no faith in that now." Let us see what action the government takes on my demands. They have asked for a month's time and I have given them time till the end of January. If my demands are not met, I will do a hunger strike again. This will be my last performance. "

Anna Hazare wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on 14 December warning that his demands for implementing the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee and giving autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) were not accepted if he Will hunger strike.

Senior BJP leader and former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagade had also met Hazare recently and made him aware of three new agricultural laws brought by the Center. Hazare fasted in support of the Bharat Bandh (Bharat Band) of farmer organizations on December 8, demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws brought by the central government.

It is worth noting that while the Central Government is presenting these three agricultural laws passed in September as major reforms in the agricultural sector, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will lead to MSP and mandi system. It will end and they will become dependent on big corporates. Farmers have been protesting against these agricultural laws for more than a month on the borders with Delhi.