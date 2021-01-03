Kisan Andolan: Before the next round of talks with the government, the farmer leader said, ‘the movement will continue till the law is withdrawn’

Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ Protest is going on for the last 1 month against agricultural laws. The next round of talks will be held between the farmer and the government on Monday afternoon. Earlier, farmers have once again said that the protest will continue till the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait arrived at the dharna site of farmers protesting agricultural laws in Gurugram on Sunday. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Sonia Gandhi’s attack- ‘Government to leave arrogance of power and withdraw all three agricultural laws’

Addressing the people at the picket site, he said that the movement will not end until the government withdraws the new agricultural laws. Tikait alleged that the new agricultural laws have been made only for the benefit of the capitalists. Farmers are going to suffer a lot due to these laws. He said that till the demands of the farmers are not met, till then the farmers will stand on the boundaries of Delhi and will continue to oppose these laws. Also Read – The rain of farmers standing on the borders of Delhi increased the difficulties, water filled in tents; Fuel wood and blanket soaked

He said that soon the farmers of Rajasthan will also reach the border of Delhi. He said that the United Kisan Morcha, Gurugram should help them in every way possible. Chaudhary Santokh Singh, President of United Kisan Morcha, assured that all possible help will be given to all the farmers coming from Rajasthan. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Agitators to go to Delhi on January 26 with ‘Farmers Parade’, said – no demand has been accepted till now

Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhveer Singh, who was present at the protest site, alleged that the government was misleading the farmers. He said that the government should abolish three agricultural laws. In a joint statement, Santokh Singh said that despite the harsh cold, hundreds of workers of many trade unions are also sitting on dharna in support of the demands of the farmers. He said that his support for the farmers will continue till the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws.

(Input: IANS)