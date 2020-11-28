Kisan Andolan Delhi Live: Singhu border is still closed from both sides, travelers should avoid going on these roads, there is heavy jam

Kisan Andolan Delhi Live: Farmers protesting against agricultural laws have encamped on the Tikri and Singhu borders. Although some organizations who have come from Punjab to Delhi have reached Nirankari Maidan in Burari, farmers have also made arrangements to drink their food. Also Read – Government ready to talk to farmer unions, political parties should not do politics: Union Agriculture Minister Tomar

However, due to the agitation of farmers, there is heavy jam in many places. Regarding this, Delhi Police has issued a warning to the people. The Delhi Traffic Police has said that the Singhu border is still closed from both sides. People who come from here choose another route. Also Read – Farmers Protest Death: Death of 45 year old Dhanna Singh coming to Delhi with 40 village farmers, farmers angry

Delhi Traffic Police said, “The Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. The traffic is very heavy. ” Police said to avoid traveling on the Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu Border. Also Read – Farmer movement got Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann’s sarcot, supported farmers on Twitter

Tikari border of the national capital is closed due to farmers opposing 3 agricultural laws and the truck drivers are suffering due to this. For the past two days, most of the trucks which have been traveling for long distance are stuck at the borders. The farmers on the Delhi Tikri and Singhu border are still frozen on the border. Although some farmers have come to the field overnight. Various farmers organizations are presently present in Nirankari ground of Burari and farmers are sleeping in their vehicles and tractors. Farmers have also brought about 6 months ration.