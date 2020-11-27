Kisan Andolan: Delhi Metro services restored on all routes, no problem from Saturday!

Delhi Metro services restored on all routes: Delhi metro services on all routes on Friday evening after services were disrupted for a few hours at many places due to farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center Restored again. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: Due to strong winds, less burning of stubble, Delhi’s air is clean, know what was AQI

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Services are normal on all corridors at 5.35 pm". He said that services will be regular on all lines on Saturday. The Delhi Metro on Friday morning announced the exit and closure of the entrances at six metro stations on the 'Green Line' due to security reasons.

DMRC tweeted, "Entry and exit gates of Brig Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Tiki Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on the Green Line have now been closed." Delhi Metro officials had earlier announced that services to neighboring cities would be suspended on Friday.

DMRC had said, “As per the consultation of Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards NCR sections. Though services will not be available from Delhi from NCR stations for security reasons but will be available from Delhi to NCR sections for security reasons. ”

Delhi Police fired tear gas shells on Friday to disperse a group of farmers who reached the Singhu border under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Tear gas shells were fired on farmers at Narela on the border connecting Delhi and Haryana. Security was tightened at the border and trucks filled with sand and water tanks were also stationed there. Barbed wire was also used to fence the Singhu border to prevent protesters from entering the city.

Farmers are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws. He says that the new law will end the minimum support price (MSP) system.

