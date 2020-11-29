Kisan Andolan delhi: Why is Burari Maidan not attracting protesting farmers? Hanged on Delhi border

Kisan Andolan delhi: Thousands of farmers continue to rally at three inter-state border points in Delhi, accepting the government’s proposal to protest against the three agricultural laws by visiting the Burari Maidan in north-west Delhi. Is refused. The farmers are adamant about holding a rally at the Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar in central Delhi with their demands. Also Read – Advocates of Supreme Court descended in support of ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement, said- Government should accept the demands of farmers

After all, why are the farmers reluctant to go to Burari Maidan to protest?

Burari Maidan is also known as Nirankari Maidan. It is considered an outskirts, far away from central Delhi. This is the reason why no organization has ever liked as a place of protest in Burari Maidan. Organizations feel that if they want to spread their voice to the influential people of power, then Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan are better options.

Jantar Mantar is situated in the heart of the city and is only 2 km away from the Parliament and is a protest site for everyone’s attention. However, there is not enough space here to handle the huge crowd. On the other hand, Ramlila Ground in central Delhi can handle a large crowd. Compared to both, Burari Maidan is situated on the outer most edge of Delhi and hence has not been included among the favorite places of protesters.

In 2011, Delhi Police offered Burari Maidan, located on the outskirts of Delhi, for the proposed fast of social activist Anna Hazare, which was not accepted. Anna was finally allowed to organize a movement at the Ramlila Maidan, where she fasted for the Jan Lokpal law for 13 days and thousands of her supporters staged a sit-in. A large crowd of people was seen.

Ramlila Maidan has also been the site of the indefinite hunger strike of Yogguru Swami Ramdev in June 2011, which he did to fulfill the demand of bringing black money from abroad. Several major political rallies and oath-taking ceremonies have also been held at Ramlila Maidan and it remains a favorite place for those who want to gather large crowds.

On the other hand, Jantar Mantar has been favored by those who demanded justice for Nirbhaya, a 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for ex-servicemen, and more recently for the victim of the Hathras case. The fight was also fought. Therefore, the protesting farmers are reluctant to go to Burari Maidan because they fear that they will not be in the headlines. Many people think that if there is a protest in Jantar-Mantar or Ramlila Maidan, then their demands will be heard better.

This is why only a few hundred farmers went to Burari Maidan on Saturday, while thousands of others decided to stay on the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP borders.