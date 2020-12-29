Kisan Andolan: Dialogue formula ready at group of ministers meeting! Farmers adamant on demand to repeal agricultural laws

Farmers Protest 2020: The farmers’ protest against the new farm laws has been going on for the past 1 month. On the other hand, the next round of talks between the farmers and the government will be held on Wednesday. Prior to the talks, the Group of Ministers (GOM) met under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The GOM meeting lasted for about 2 hours. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and many officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Agriculture. Also Read – Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah a day before talks with farmers

Sources have informed that in the meeting, the government’s formula for interaction with farmers has been prepared. If sources are to be believed, the government will not repeal the agricultural laws. Along with this, it has also been decided in the meeting that in the talks tomorrow, the government can accept some suggestions of farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ organizations accept government’s proposal, tomorrow will be next round of talks but …

It is known that thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center for more than a month on the borders of Delhi. They are demanding withdrawal of related laws. The five rounds of talks between the government and farmer organizations so far have been fruitless. The Center has invited representatives of 40 farmer organizations for the next round of talks to end the deadlock. Also Read – Aam Aadmi Party will introduce WiFi on the Singhu border for farmers, first hotspot will start within 24 to 48 hours

The farmers have also accepted the proposal sent by the government. However, the protesting farmers’ organizations on Wednesday wrote a letter to the central government regarding the proposed talks between the two sides and said that the discussion will only be on the modalities to repeal the three laws and provide valid guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).

In a letter written on Tuesday, the United Kisan Morcha, representing 40 farmers unions, said that the discussion will only be on the modalities to repeal the three agricultural laws and give legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). It further said that the agenda of the meeting should include amendments in the ordinance issued in respect of the Air Quality Management Commission in NCR and adjoining areas so that farmers can be kept out of punitive provisions.

