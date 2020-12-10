Kisan Andolan: Farmer leader said – Center agreed to 12 of our 15 demands, meaning bill not right – movement will continue …

Kisan Andolan: Farmers have once again made it clear that their protest will continue till the laws are withdrawn, amid protests over the new agricultural laws. On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a press conference and said that the farmers should consider the proposal sent by the government and whenever they want to talk, the government is ready. On the other hand, the farmers said that if the Prime Minister does not listen to us and does not repeal the law, then we will block the railway track. Also Read – Kisan Protest Latest News: Sukhbir Badal said about agriculture bill – Center is now imposing it like GST and demonetisation

If center was agreeing to 12 of our demands out of 15, that means the bills are not right, then why not destroy them. We had demanded one law on MSP but they brought 3 bills through the ordinance… Our protests will continue peacefully: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/cKB5QoGLxQ Also Read – Farmers Protest: People are reducing the problems of farmers with washing machines, wifi in the farmers movement – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020 Also Read – IMA Will Strike Tomorrow: Doctors are also on strike along with the farmers’ movement, IMA announces strike in protest against this decision

On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait, President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, if the central government was agreeing to 12 of our 15 demands, it means that the bills are not right. So why should they not be destroyed. We had demanded a law on MSP, but they had brought 3 bills through ordinance, our protest will continue peacefully.

We’d given an ultimatum till Dec 10 that if PM doesn’t listen to us & doesn’t repeal laws, we’ll block railway tracks. It was decided in todays meeting that all the people of India will take to the tracks. Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date & announce: farmer leader Boota Singh pic.twitter.com/xvuf9KEfjz – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Earlier, farmer leader Buta Singh said, ‘We gave an ultimatum till December 10. If the Prime Minister does not listen to us and does not repeal the law, then we will block the railway track. In today’s meeting, it was decided that all the people of the country will get on the tracks. The Samyukta Kisan Manch will decide the date of blocking the tracks and announce it.

The central government has accepted that the laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a state subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it: Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R)#FarmLaws https://t.co/mjH9zAqbEx pic.twitter.com/E0DZMpQDlk – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

At the same time, Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said, “The Central Government has accepted that the laws have been made for the traders. If agriculture is a state subject, then they do not have the right to make laws about it. Farmers’ unions said that they will intensify the protests and start jamming all the highways leading to the national capital. Please tell that after being prevented from entering Delhi, farmers have been staging a sit-on border for the last two weeks. They are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws and continuation of minimum support price for crops.

(Input: ANI, language)