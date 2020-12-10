Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: Farmer leader said – Center agreed to 12 of our 15 demands, meaning bill not right – movement will continue …

December 10, 2020
Kisan Andolan: Farmers have once again made it clear that their protest will continue till the laws are withdrawn, amid protests over the new agricultural laws. On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a press conference and said that the farmers should consider the proposal sent by the government and whenever they want to talk, the government is ready. On the other hand, the farmers said that if the Prime Minister does not listen to us and does not repeal the law, then we will block the railway track. Also Read – Kisan Protest Latest News: Sukhbir Badal said about agriculture bill – Center is now imposing it like GST and demonetisation

On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait, President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, if the central government was agreeing to 12 of our 15 demands, it means that the bills are not right. So why should they not be destroyed. We had demanded a law on MSP, but they had brought 3 bills through ordinance, our protest will continue peacefully.

Earlier, farmer leader Buta Singh said, ‘We gave an ultimatum till December 10. If the Prime Minister does not listen to us and does not repeal the law, then we will block the railway track. In today’s meeting, it was decided that all the people of the country will get on the tracks. The Samyukta Kisan Manch will decide the date of blocking the tracks and announce it.

At the same time, Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said, “The Central Government has accepted that the laws have been made for the traders. If agriculture is a state subject, then they do not have the right to make laws about it. Farmers’ unions said that they will intensify the protests and start jamming all the highways leading to the national capital. Please tell that after being prevented from entering Delhi, farmers have been staging a sit-on border for the last two weeks. They are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws and continuation of minimum support price for crops.

