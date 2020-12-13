Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ hunger strike tomorrow, adamant on demand to repeal all three agricultural laws

December 13, 2020
3 Min Read

Kisan Andolan: The farmers who are protesting against the agricultural laws will undertake a one-day hunger strike on Monday i.e., Monday (December 14). Along with this, the farmers have also made it clear that until the three agricultural laws are withdrawn, their movement will continue. On the other hand, security has been tightened on all the borders of Delhi. Also Read – Kiasan Andolan: Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal will fast for one day in support of farmers

Farmer leaders exhibiting on the Indus border said, ‘Our stand is clear. We want all three agricultural laws to be repealed. All the farmers unions participating in this movement are together.

At the same time, farmer leader Rakesh Tikat said, ‘We need to keep an eye so that there are no wrong elements among us. All our youth need to be vigilant. If the government wants to talk, then we will set up a committee and decide further.

At the same time, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said, ‘Farmers will be on a one-day hunger strike from 8 to 5 o’clock tomorrow morning. During this time, all district headquarters will have to protest. On the other hand, farmer leader Shivkumar Kakka said that government agencies are preventing farmers from reaching Delhi, our performance will continue till our demands are met. He said that our stand is clear, all three of us want the repeal of agricultural laws, all the farmers unions involved in this movement are united.

At the same time, farmer leader Sandeep Giddu said that the proposed indefinite hunger strike has been canceled since December 19, instead it will be a one-day strike on Monday. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that the government is plotting to derail the ongoing farmer movement against all three agricultural laws.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also keep a day’s fast on Monday in support of the farmers protests against the agricultural laws (Farms Law 2020). Along with this, he has appealed to the workers and people of Aam Aadmi Party that they should also fast for a day in support of the farmers.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.