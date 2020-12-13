Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ hunger strike tomorrow, adamant on demand to repeal all three agricultural laws

Kisan Andolan: The farmers who are protesting against the agricultural laws will undertake a one-day hunger strike on Monday i.e., Monday (December 14). Along with this, the farmers have also made it clear that until the three agricultural laws are withdrawn, their movement will continue. On the other hand, security has been tightened on all the borders of Delhi. Also Read – Kiasan Andolan: Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal will fast for one day in support of farmers

Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws to be repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together: farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka at Singhu border pic.twitter.com/wTty587ep0 Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Yogi Adityanath’s attack on opposition parties- ‘Conspiracy against the country with guns on farmers’ shoulders is not bad’ – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020 Also Read – Farmers ‘death penalty’ is agricultural law, the only demand to repeal them: Hannan Mollah

Farmer leaders exhibiting on the Indus border said, ‘Our stand is clear. We want all three agricultural laws to be repealed. All the farmers unions participating in this movement are together.

We need to keep an eye so that no wrong elements are among us. All our youngsters need to remain vigilant. If govt wants to talk then we will set a committee and take further decision: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union at Singhu border. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/bKkIoDeNze – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

At the same time, farmer leader Rakesh Tikat said, ‘We need to keep an eye so that there are no wrong elements among us. All our youth need to be vigilant. If the government wants to talk, then we will set up a committee and decide further.

Farmers will be on one-day hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow. Dharnas will be held at all district headquarters: farmer leader Gurnaam Singh Chidoni at Singhu border#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/l4xID2Rlj2 – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

At the same time, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said, ‘Farmers will be on a one-day hunger strike from 8 to 5 o’clock tomorrow morning. During this time, all district headquarters will have to protest. On the other hand, farmer leader Shivkumar Kakka said that government agencies are preventing farmers from reaching Delhi, our performance will continue till our demands are met. He said that our stand is clear, all three of us want the repeal of agricultural laws, all the farmers unions involved in this movement are united.

At the same time, farmer leader Sandeep Giddu said that the proposed indefinite hunger strike has been canceled since December 19, instead it will be a one-day strike on Monday. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that the government is plotting to derail the ongoing farmer movement against all three agricultural laws.

I appeal to AAP workers & supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/LstrQ7UMg4 – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also keep a day’s fast on Monday in support of the farmers protests against the agricultural laws (Farms Law 2020). Along with this, he has appealed to the workers and people of Aam Aadmi Party that they should also fast for a day in support of the farmers.