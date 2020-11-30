Kisan Andolan: Farmers not only want to get rid of new agricultural laws, get rid of jail on stubble burning .. and more

What are the demands of farmers: Farmers standing on the borders of Delhi against the new agricultural laws brought by the Center on Monday said that they have come to the national capital for a “decisive” fight and till their demands are met, Till then their performance will continue. In such a situation, everyone wants to know what are the farmers’ demands. Do farmers only want to get rid of the new agricultural laws? Also Read – warns of farmer leaders, ‘Delhi has come to the decisive battle, protest will continue’

In fact, the farmers sitting on the borders of the capital of the country are demanding withdrawal of the new agricultural laws implemented by the central government, but the list of their demands is not limited to agricultural laws, but they are fined for stubble burning and from jail. They are also demanding liberation. This list also includes the demand to withdraw the Electricity Bill Amendment Bill 2020. The list of farmers’ demands has become long, but five demands are very important among them. The first and foremost demand of the farmers’ organizations involved in the demonstration is the repeal of three new agricultural laws implemented by the central government. Also Read – Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar meet at BJP President JP Nadda’s residence

The three new agricultural laws implemented by the Modi government include the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreement on Agricultural Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Farmers’ organizations say that these laws will benefit the corporate, not the farmers. However, the government claims that the farmers will benefit from these three laws and the agriculture sector will progress. Also Read – Farmers warned to block all roads leading to Delhi, meeting between Amit Shah-JP Nadda to resolve the issue

The second demand of farmers is the guarantee of MSP to ensure procurement of crops at minimum support price (MSP). Farmers’ organizations want a guarantee of MSP from the central government. However, the government has assured to continue the procurement on MSP and the government is also presenting an example of record procurement of other crops including wheat and rice during the tenure of the current government.

The third demand of farmers is also very big. They are demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, because they feel that it will not get free electricity from them. Harendra Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), told IANS that farmers in Punjab get electricity free of cost, but they will not get free electricity once power distribution is privatized.

His fourth demand is to end the fine and jail sentence for stubble burning. Harendra Singh said that a provision of five years jail sentence and one crore fine has been made for stubble burning. The farmers are demanding that it be withdrawn. They are also demanding withdrawal of cases filed against farmers for burning stubble.

In addition, farmers are demanding MSP as per the recommendation of Swaminathan Commission.

(Input IANS)