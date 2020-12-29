Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ organizations accept the government’s proposal, tomorrow will be the next round of talks but …

Farmers Protest 2020: The farmers’ protest against the new farm laws has been going on for the past 1 month. Farmers are adamant on repealing agricultural laws. On the other hand, the next round of talks between the farmers and the government is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The farmers have accepted the proposal of talks sent by the government. Along with this, the farmers organizations have written a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, saying, “We accept the invitation for negotiation on December 30 at 2:00 pm” Should be Also Read – Aam Aadmi Party will introduce WiFi on the Singhu border for farmers, first hotspot will start within 24 to 48 hours

Farmers' organizations write to the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture saying, "We accept invitation for talks at 2:00 pm on 30th Dec."; reiterate their proposed agenda for talks incl modalities to repeal farm laws, & mechanism to bring law for providing legal guarantee on MSP.
– ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Earlier on Monday, 40 farmer organizations were called to the government on December 30 for the next round of talks on all relevant issues. Farmers organizations made a proposal last week to hold talks on the agenda on Tuesday, December 29, including the modalities to withdraw the new agricultural laws enacted in September, after which the government invited them.

Amid increasing number of farmers on Delhi’s Singhu border due to the joining of new protesters, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that a “well-planned” wall of lies has been raised among farmers against the new agricultural laws, but such a long Time will not last and the protesting farmers will soon realize the truth. The minister said that he hoped that a solution to the deadlock would be found soon.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal had invited him to hold talks in the national capital’s Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday, December 30, at two in the afternoon through a letter to farmers’ organizations. The last formal meeting was held on 5 December, in which the leaders of the farmers’ organizations had asked the government to clearly answer either yes or no to their main demand for repeal of the three laws.

