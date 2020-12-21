Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ organizations will decide today to talk to the government, appeal to join the farmers of Bihar

Kisan Andolan: Farmers Protest continues against the new Farm Laws 2020. The farmers have said that their movement will continue till these laws are repealed. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders claimed on Monday that there is nothing new in the Center’s letter regarding the next date for talks. Farmers have started a gradual hunger strike on various boundaries of Delhi adjoining Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws of the Center. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: When will the next installment of PM Kisan Yojana, Mamta Banerjee write letter to Agriculture Minister Tomar

Gurmeet Singh of Revolutionary Farmers Union said that there is a possibility of meeting on Tuesday for the next step of farmer leaders. Farmers’ organizations are also trying to get support from farmers of other states like Bihar. Pressure has also increased from the opposition, while the Shiromani Akali Dal demanded an immediate session of Parliament to repeal the three new laws. The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala has decided to hold a special assembly session on Wednesday to pass a resolution against the laws. Also Read – Amit Shah’s allegation ‘no development in Bengal’, Mamta Banerjee Bollin- ‘You are the Home Minister, lying to you does not suit’

Vivek Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, has written a letter to the leaders of about 40 farmer organizations on Sunday to tell them about their apprehensions on the pre-proposal for amending the law and to set a convenient date for the next phase of talks so that soon Movement is over as soon as possible. Negotiations were adjourned on December 9 after a fifth round of talks between the farmers and the central government, as the farmer unions refused to accept the Centre’s proposal to amend the laws and give written assurances to continue the minimum support price. . Also Read – Bihar Agriculture Minister’s peculiar statement on Farmers Protest, said – this is a broker’s movement

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, “There is nothing new in his letter. We have already rejected the government’s proposal to amend the new agricultural laws. In its letter, the government has asked us to discuss the proposal and give a date for the next stage of the talks. “They said,” Don’t they know our demands? All we want is for the new agricultural laws to be withdrawn. ‘

Aggarwal has said in the letter, “It is humbly requested that the representatives of the previously invited agitating agrarian organizations should bother to provide details regarding the remaining apprehensions and to inform the date of the facility for re-negotiation.” Agrawal said in the letter that In the ‘respect’ of the farmers and with an ‘open mind’, the central government is trying to resolve all the issues with full sensitivity.

Aggarwal said that therefore several rounds of talks were held by the government with representatives of agitated farmers’ organizations. Thousands of farmers have been protesting in the cold winter for the last four weeks and demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws on various borders of Delhi. Most of these farmers are from Punjab and Haryana. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “On this issue (government’s proposal), we had not held talks with them earlier.” At the moment, we are discussing how to respond to the government letter. ‘

Gurmeet Singh said, ‘There will be a meeting of the United Front on Tuesday and it will be decided what the government should answer. We will assess the government’s letter and then decide on it. ‘The United Kisan Morcha of farmers’ organizations has also appealed to the farmers of Bihar to join the movement so that they can get the minimum support price for their crops. Front leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said in a statement, “Farmers and workers in Bihar have been completely devastated due to non-implementation of MSP. Campaigns are underway to implement MSP in Bihar and the entire country. Farmers and workers of Bihar should also participate actively in this.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the BJP-led central government is trying to create a perception that it is doing a logical thing and farmers are wrong by proposing talks. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately call a session of Parliament to repeal the laws. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti), which is demonstrating at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, demanded the farmers be canceled. Members of Bhakiyu (Bhanu) have been standing on the shout border since the first week of December. The farmers demonstrated in Noida apart from Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Firozabad in western Uttar Pradesh.

