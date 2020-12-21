Kisan Andolan: Farmers started a one-day hunger strike, said- the rest of the country should also become partners

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Today, farmers are going on hunger strike on the 26th day of the Farmers Protest. Farmers are taking a gradual hunger strike today. The farmers, who were protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started a day-long ‘gradual’ hunger strike in the midst of bitter cold. According to the farmer leaders, the protesting farmers will go on hunger strike in different groups and there will be 11 people in the first group. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating at various borders of Delhi for the last four weeks and are demanding the repeal of new farm laws. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Updates: Facebook revives ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ page active, shadow issue on Twitter, farmers will go on hunger strike today

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said on Sunday at a press conference on Singhu Border, "On Monday, farmers will go on a day-long hunger strike at all the protest sites against the new agricultural laws. It will start with a team of 11 members at the venues here, including the Singhu border. "He said," We appeal to everyone present at all the venues across the country to participate in it. "

In view of the protest, many routes are closed and Delhi Traffic Police is giving information of closed and open routes from time to time. Traffic police tweeted on Monday that Singhu, Auchandi, Piyu Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border are closed. People have been asked to go on alternate route through Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax border. Police said that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road, so people should also avoid going to Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

He said that Jharoda (One Single Carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajgheda, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border are open for going to Haryana. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Tikri, Dhansa Border are also closed for traffic. The Jhatikara border is open only to one- or two-wheelers and passers-by. "He said," Chilla border is open only to people going from Delhi to Noida. The road from Noida to Delhi is closed. "It is noteworthy that while the Central Government is presenting all the three agricultural laws as a major reform in the agriculture sector, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will give MSP (Minimum Support Price ) And the mandi system will end and they will become dependent on big corporates.