Kisan Andolan: Farmers to undertake a day-long hunger strike on Monday, will stop toll collection till December 25-27 …

Kisan Andolan: Farmers Protest continues against the new Farm Laws 2020. The farmers have said that their movement will continue till they repeal these laws. Meanwhile, on Monday, farmers will go on a day-long hunger strike at all the protest sites and will not allow toll collection on all highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating at various borders of Delhi for the last four weeks and are demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws. Also Read – Amit Shah’s big statement, said – Agriculture Minister will meet farmers on Monday or Tuesday to end the movement

We have decided to start 24 hours relay hunger strike starting tomorrow at all protest sites: Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India. pic.twitter.com/JdwjFTg1EZ Also Read – ‘Let everyone play the plate during Mann Ki Baat’, farmer leaders said – will stop toll collection from December 25 to 27 – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020 Also Read – Kisan agitation: Punjab farmers returned from protest after committing suicide

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference on the Singhu border, “On Monday, farmers will go on a day-long hunger strike at all the demonstration sites. It will be started by a team of 11 members at the protest sites here. ”He called on people protesting the agricultural laws across the country to go on a one-day hunger strike at the protest sites.

Kisan Diwas is celebrated on December 23, I would urge people to skip a meal on that day: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union. #FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/iv5E1IcHyx – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewala said that farmers will not allow toll collection on all highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was also present at the press conference. Tikait said that farmers opposing the new agricultural laws will not celebrate Farmers Day on 23 December. He said, ‘We request people not to cook lunch on this day.’

We have decided to make the toll plazas in Haryana free from December 25 to December 27: Jagjit Singh Dallewala, Bharatiya Kisan Union https://t.co/oFX4Tdprtr – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a big statement on Sunday about the farmers’ agitation opposing the agricultural laws of the Center. Amit Shah has said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet the protesting farmers on Monday or Tuesday to end the farmers’ agitation. “I am not fully aware of the time, but Tomar is expected to meet tomorrow (Monday) or day after tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss his demands with the representatives of the farmers,” Shah told a press conference.

(Input: ANI, language)